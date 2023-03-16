U.S. Mint highlights from the 2023 National Money Show

The following is an excerpt from an Inside the Mint article by Jill Westeyn

United States Mint Director Ventris C. Gibson attended the 2023 National Money Show at the beginning of the month along with several Mint employees. Hosted by the American Numismatic Association (ANA), the National Money Show ran from March 2-4, bringing together collectors, dealers, and interested youth from across the nation to learn more about coin and currency, while providing numismatists a convenient opportunity to add items to their collections.

After being introduced by ANA President Dr. Ralph Ross at the opening ceremony, Director Gibson spoke to attendees about the important role played by ANA members in promoting the hobby of coin collecting. The Director spoke of her intention to resume numismatic forums as a way for the Mint to encourage the “free-flowing exchange of thoughts and ideas” within the numismatic community. She also offered her own insights gained during her tenure as director:

“…leading the United States Mint provides me with a unique perspective. The sight of so much possibility leaves me wholly committed to improving our organizational performance, enhancing our product quality, reducing our manufacturing lead times, and speeding up our customer response times.”

Following the ribbon-cutting, which officially opened the bourse floor, the Mint booth was bustling with activity. Customers had the opportunity to purchase two newly released products: the 2023 American Silver Eagle one-ounce Proof coin — W and the 2023 Congratulations Set. The Mint’s booth also had a wide variety of previously released products available for purchase. Additionally, attendees were able to pick up free education resources and exchange notes for American Women quarters.

To read the rest of the article by Jill Westeyn, please click here

