U.S. Mint educates local scout troop about coins

On December 13, 2019, the U.S. Mint’s Education Outreach team gave a presentation to 100 Cub Scouts and their parents during Pack 230’s monthly meeting in Washington, DC. The presentation and coin-related activities introduced scouts to the basics of coins and coin collecting and helped some of the Wolf Scouts meet the requirements to earn the Adventure in Coins merit badge.

The interactive presentation provided an overview of the Mint and its facilities and information about U.S. coins. Throughout the presentation, scouts had the opportunity to answer fun trivia questions and participate in numerous coin-related activities and games, including coin rubbing, a making change relay game, a coin collection game, and an art activity.

The scouts also watched a video of the Mint’s free online educational games, as well as received education materials, including coin collector cards, coin coloring books, informational packets, and penny planchets.

For resources for Boy Scout and Girl Scout badges involving counting money, identifying coins, and coin collecting, check out the Mint’s Coin Scout Badges resources guide or reach out to *protected email* .

Scouts attending the meeting received educational materials from the Mint, including the 2020 Coin Coloring Book and coin collector cards.

Press release courtesy of the United States Mint Office of Corporate Communications.

❑

