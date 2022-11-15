U.S. Mint Director Ventris C. Gibson accepts Coin of the Year award for Most Historically Significant Coin for 2020 Women’s Suffrage Centennial silver dollar

The following was sent in an e-mail to the numismatic press

United States Mint Director Ventris C. Gibson on November 11th accepted the 2022 Coin of the Year Award for Most Historically Significant Coin for the 2020 Women’s Suffrage Centennial silver dollar from Peter H. Miller, president of Active Interest Media Home Group (pictured), which publishes Numismatic News, World Coin News, and Coins magazine.

The obverse (heads) of the Women’s Suffrage Centennial silver dollar features overlapping profiles of three distinct women. Each woman is wearing a different type of hat to symbolize the many decades the suffrage movement spanned. The figure in the foreground is wearing a cloche hat with an art deco pattern and a button with the year of the 19th Amendment’s ratification. The inscriptions LIBERTY, $1, and E PLURIBUS UNUM encircle the design.

The coin’s reverse (tails) features the inscription 2020 being dropped into a ballot box styled with art deco elements to indicate the artistic style of the era. VOTES FOR WOMEN is inscribed inside a circle on the front of the box. The inscriptions UNITED STATES OF AMERICA and IN GOD WE TRUST are featured on the ballot box. Artistic Infusion Program artist Christina Hess designed both the obverse (heads) and reverse (tails) of the coin, which were then both sculpted by United States Mint Medallic Artist Phebe Hemphill.

The Coin of the Year Awards, which began in 1984, is considered one of the most prestigious global award forums among Mints worldwide. Each year, an international panel of judges selects winners from 10 categories focused on aesthetic and commercial appeal, commemoration, inspiration, and innovation. A primary winner is ultimately selected from the 10 category winners, earning the grand title of Coin of the Year. The United States Mint last won Coin of the Year in 2021, taking top honors for the 2019 Apollo 11 50th Anniversary dollar and five-ounce silver coins, which also won Best Silver Coin and Best Contemporary Event Coin.

