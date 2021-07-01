Coin Update

Coin Collecting News

Two NGC-certified 1864 Liberty Head gold coins each realize over $250,000

By Leave a Comment

1864 Liberty Head $10 graded NGC PF-65 Ultra Cameo. Realized $298,125. Hover to zoom.

The rarities from the Civil War era made history for the auction site.

Two extremely rare Civil War-era gold coins certified by Numismatic Guaranty Corporation (NGC) each realized six figures in GreatCollections auctions that ended on June 27, 2021. Both coins are dated 1864 — the year Abraham Lincoln won re-election and Ulysses S. Grant headed the Union Army.

The first coin is an 1864 Liberty Head $10 graded NGC PF-65 Ultra Cameo that realized $298,125. As lot 1000000, it has the distinction of being the millionth coin offered by GreatCollections.

The Liberty Head $10 was produced by the U.S. Mint from 1838 to 1907. In 1864, the Philadelphia Mint produced only 50 of these Proofs, of which only about a third are known today. Of those still surviving, at least two are in museums.

The very next lot offered by GreatCollections was an 1864 Liberty Head $20 graded NGC PF-64 Cameo (lot 1000001) that realized $258,750. Like its $10 counterpart, the 1864 Proof Liberty Head $20 also had a mintage of 50, with only a fraction of that number surviving today.

1864 Liberty Head $20 graded NGC PF-64 Cameo. Realized $258,750.

The Liberty Head Double Eagle traces its beginnings to the California Gold Rush of the 1840s, when the U.S. Treasury was receiving a large amount of gold from the mines. In response, Congress authorized the minting of $20 gold coins. The Double Eagle went on to become one the most popular coins in the United States, until it was removed from circulation in the 1930s.

Prices realized include buyer’s premium.

Press release courtesy of the Numismatic Guaranty Corporation.

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Share

Related posts:

Rare 1822 coin graded by PCGS sets world-record price for United States Mint gold coins Historic 1792 Judd-13 pattern to appear at Heritage Auctions Rare NGC-certified 1792 Pattern quarter stars in Heritage Auctions sale Historic 1822 half eagle sold for $8.4 million in the Stack’s Bowers Galleries March 2021 auction

BEFORE YOU COMMENT:

  1. Coin Update is not a retail website. If you wish to buy a coin or banknote, you should contact a reputable dealer. One of our sponsors (see ads at right and top of page) may also have what you’re looking for, so be sure to check out their websites.
  2. Per policy, we do not advise on the value, authenticity, or rarity of readers’ coins and banknotes. For this kind of assistance, you should contact a reputable dealer, preferably one who’s certified by the American Numismatic Association and/or the Professional Numismatists Guild.
  3. Vulgar and/or abusive comments will not be tolerated. Nor will trolls.
  4. Allegations of fraudulent or criminal activity against a named party, when said activity has not been proven in a court of law, will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Archives

Feedblits Notification

Enter your email address if you would like to be notified when a new post is posted:

I agree to be emailed to confirm my subscription to this list

Share
↓