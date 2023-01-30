Coin Update

Coin Collecting News

Thomas J. Uram announces candidacy for ANA president

By Leave a Comment

The numismatic leader and former ANA Governor is running for the organization’s top position.

Last month, Thomas J. Uram, current president of the Pennsylvania Association of Numismatists (PAN), announced his run for president of the American Numismatic Association (ANA). Uram is also a former ANA Governor, former chairman of the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee (CCAC), and was the first numismatist to be honored with the ANA’s Chester L. Krause Memorial Distinguished Service Award.

Additionally, Uram was presented with the Glenn Smedley Award in 2019 and the Medal of Merit in 2020 for his work that has brought awareness to numismatics. A lifelong proponent of the hobby, Uram has been a collector of classic and modern coins for more than 50 years.

In addition to his numismatic leadership, Uram has worked within the financial services industry for years. He worked for MetLife for 38 years, specializing in estate planning and charitable giving. Further, he has served in key roles with several non-profit organizations.

Uram has been an influential figure in the design of U.S. coins and medals. During his time as CCAC Chairman, he advised Treasury Secretaries and even led the initiative to pass the 1921 Silver Dollar Coin Anniversary Act (H.R. 6192). Following Uram’s contributions, the legislation was signed into law on January 5, 2021.

Since 2021, Uram has been among those who exclusively hand-sign certification labels for Numismatic Guaranty Company (NGC) through the NGC Signature Series program. The arrangement offers collectors a special way to highlight silver dollars and other important coins with an Authentic Hand-Signed label featuring Uram himself.

If elected, Uram has pledged to keep ANA’s focus on members’ interests. With his financial background, he knows that it is critical to the organization’s future to keep costs as low as possible.

Uram is dedicated to working alongside the Board to reach common goals. Those include ANA membership benefits, E-learning, numismatic outreach, building relationships with other related organizations and affiliates, and making ANA’s presence known at shows and conventions. Uram is running with his decades of numismatic experience along with providing a “Future Vision” for the ANA.

Press release courtesy of the Numismatic Guaranty Company

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Share

Related posts:

New books and hobby supplies from Whitman Publishing in 2023 NCBA committee makes commemorative coin recommendations A letter from Mark Salzberg Historic World War II “Short Snorter” display at ANA 2023 Phoenix National Money Show

BEFORE YOU COMMENT:

  1. Coin Update is not a retail website. If you wish to buy a coin or banknote, you should contact a reputable dealer. One of our sponsors (see ads at right and top of page) may also have what you’re looking for, so be sure to check out their websites.
  2. Per policy, we do not advise on the value, authenticity, or rarity of readers’ coins and banknotes. For this kind of assistance, you should contact a reputable dealer, preferably one who’s certified by the American Numismatic Association and/or the Professional Numismatists Guild.
  3. Vulgar and/or abusive comments will not be tolerated. Nor will trolls.
  4. Allegations of fraudulent or criminal activity against a named party, when said activity has not been proven in a court of law, will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Archives

Feedblits Notification

Enter your email address if you would like to be notified when a new post is posted:

I agree to be emailed to confirm my subscription to this list

Share
↓