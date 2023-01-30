Thomas J. Uram announces candidacy for ANA president

The numismatic leader and former ANA Governor is running for the organization’s top position.

Last month, Thomas J. Uram, current president of the Pennsylvania Association of Numismatists (PAN), announced his run for president of the American Numismatic Association (ANA). Uram is also a former ANA Governor, former chairman of the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee (CCAC), and was the first numismatist to be honored with the ANA’s Chester L. Krause Memorial Distinguished Service Award.

Additionally, Uram was presented with the Glenn Smedley Award in 2019 and the Medal of Merit in 2020 for his work that has brought awareness to numismatics. A lifelong proponent of the hobby, Uram has been a collector of classic and modern coins for more than 50 years.

In addition to his numismatic leadership, Uram has worked within the financial services industry for years. He worked for MetLife for 38 years, specializing in estate planning and charitable giving. Further, he has served in key roles with several non-profit organizations.

Uram has been an influential figure in the design of U.S. coins and medals. During his time as CCAC Chairman, he advised Treasury Secretaries and even led the initiative to pass the 1921 Silver Dollar Coin Anniversary Act (H.R. 6192). Following Uram’s contributions, the legislation was signed into law on January 5, 2021.

Since 2021, Uram has been among those who exclusively hand-sign certification labels for Numismatic Guaranty Company (NGC) through the NGC Signature Series program. The arrangement offers collectors a special way to highlight silver dollars and other important coins with an Authentic Hand-Signed label featuring Uram himself.

If elected, Uram has pledged to keep ANA’s focus on members’ interests. With his financial background, he knows that it is critical to the organization’s future to keep costs as low as possible.

Uram is dedicated to working alongside the Board to reach common goals. Those include ANA membership benefits, E-learning, numismatic outreach, building relationships with other related organizations and affiliates, and making ANA’s presence known at shows and conventions. Uram is running with his decades of numismatic experience along with providing a “Future Vision” for the ANA.

Press release courtesy of the Numismatic Guaranty Company

