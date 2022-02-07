The time is now to send your submissions to the ANA’s Young Numismatist Literary Awards

Up to April 1, 2022, submissions for the American Numismatic Association’s (ANA) annual Young Numismatist Literary Awards competition are being accepted.

Whitman Publishing of Pelham, Alabama, has partnered with the ANA to offer prizes to selected recipients. Award categories are named after distinguished Whitman authors.

Here are some details from the website of the ANA:

Submission Criteria Send submissions to Sydney Stewart ( *protected email* " target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"> *protected email* ) no later than April 1. Provide your ANA member number, category of submission, and contact information (email, phone number, and address) on the first page. Include the author’s name and award category in the file name. Submissions are accepted in Microsoft Word or PDF format only. Up to three submissions per author are allowed. Submissions previously published in The Numismatist will not be accepted. Submissions will be evaluated by a panel of judges, including Bill ­Fivaz, Mitch Sanders, and Ken Bressett. Bill Fivaz Young Numismatist Literary Award: Ages 8-12 Article should display basic knowledge of a numismatic topic. Creativity and original conclusions are encouraged. Suggested length: 450-900 words. Q. David Bowers Young Numis­matist Literary Award: Ages 13-17 Article should display advanced knowledge of a numismatic topic. Logically presented facts and original conclusions are encouraged. A bibliographic list of sources is recommended but not required. Suggested length: 900-1,800 words. Kenneth E. Bressett Young Numismatist Literary Award: Ages 18-22 Article should display in-depth knowledge of a numismatic topic. Logically presented facts and original conclusions are required, as is a bibliographic list of sources. Inclusion of charts, graphs, tables, or other illustrations is encouraged. Suggested length: 1,800-3,600 words. Award Structure The following prizes will be awarded in each category: – First Place: Plaque and $500 cash prize, plus a $500 book voucher that can be used to purchase numismatic references produced by Whitman Publishing. – Second Place: Certificate, plus a $200 book voucher. – Third Place: Certificate, plus a $100 book voucher. Note: Prize recipients outside the continental United States will be required to cover overseas shipping costs for numismatic references.

