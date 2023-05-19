The Stack’s Bowers Galleries June 2023 Showcase Auction featuring physical cryptocurrency

Stack’s Bowers Galleries is proud to announce the Physical Cryptocurrency session of their June 2023 Showcase Auction—the firm’s seventh such offering since first entering this market in 2021. Presented is a thrilling selection of the most formidable crypto rarities, as well as collector-favorites that are making their live auction debut.

Noteworthy is a 2013 Casascius “Gold Rim” one-Bitcoin in silver that is tied for the finest known at PCGS with a grade of Proof-69 Deep Cameo. Also presented is its counterpart from the Lealana series: a 2013 Lealana “Gold B” one-Bitcoin graded Proof-69 Deep Cameo (PCGS). An example sold in Stack’s Bowers Galleries’ April 2022 auction and set the company record for a Bitcoin at $108,000. Perhaps a new record will be established by the end of the June sale.

Other highlights from the Casascius series include a 2013 0.1-Bitcoin in silver, MS-65 (PCGS), and MS-63 (PCGS) examples of the scarce 2013 0.5-Bitcoin in brass, and a phenomenal selection of brass one-Bitcoin including virtually every major variety. The prized 2011 “Casacius Error” one-Bitcoin is represented by a gorgeous MS-67 (ANACS), followed by a trio of the underrated 2012 one-Bitcoin, and a pair of Gem 2013 one-Bitcoin coins including an MS-67 (PCGS) and an MS-65 (ANACS).

The Lealana series is represented by a formidable four-coin set including the 0.1, 0.25, 0.5, and aforementioned “Gold B” one-Bitcoin, as well as a three-coin set of the rare Buyer Funded, Black Address variety including the 0.1, 0.25, and 0.5-Bitcoin.

Among the collector-favorite BTCC series, there are several “poker chip” types as well as the rare 0.1-Bitcoin struck in titanium.

Satori coinage is represented by a great mix of Pre-Fork and Post-Fork types, and an original 50-coin roll with consecutive serial numbers that will be featured across several lots. Stack’s Bowers Galleries is also proud to present the first PCGS-graded examples from the Crypto Imperator series to be offered publicly.

In addition to Bitcoin, there are significant rarities from the Litecoin currency, including issues by Lealana, Cryptovest, and Genesis.

The Non-Loaded category is marked by an extremely rare Redeemed 2011 Casascius Bitcoin Storage Bar and a Redeemed Casascius five-Bitcoin. Non-Loaded Lealana highlights include a silver Unfunded 2013 Lealana 0.5-Bitcoin and several different varieties of the silver Unfunded 2021 “Bitcoin cent” 0.01-Bitcoins.

For questions on the Stack’s Bowers Galleries June 2023 Physical Cryptocurrency session or to consign your coins to a future sale, contact specialist James McCartney at *protected email* or call (800) 566-2580.

Press release courtesy of Stack’s Bowers Galleries

❑

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!