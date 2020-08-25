The Perth and Carson City Sleeper Date collections headline Regency 40! Ending this Thursday, August 27

Regency Auction 40 is taking place on August 27th as the official auction of the PCGS Member’s Only Show in Las Vegas. There are 370 lots consigned from a wide range of numismatists, collectors, and dealers alike. Collector coins abound, with popular early types, 20th-century condition rarities, better gold issues, and even some more esoteric coins like an error, territorial, and pattern issues. Anchoring the sale are the RB Proof two-cent pieces that make up the Perth Collection, assembled by our very own Laura Sperber. Also included is a selection of 1880-CC varieties that make up the Carson City Sleeper Date Collection, a group that is made up of scarce overdate and reverse varieties. Other areas of concentration are 20th century half dollars with a great selection of Walkers and Franklins in high grade and bold visual allure. Finally, The McNaught Collection is an assemblage of some fantastic toned Morgan dollars, continuing our tradition of offering the very best in toned coins.

Sale Highlights include:

We cannot wait to see you at the Bellagio during the PCGS Members Only Show. To see the rest of the amazing lots in Regency Auction 40, click here.

Press release courtesy of the Professional Coin Grading Service.

❑

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!