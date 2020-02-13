The Goldberg’s Pre-Long Beach Auction, February 16-19, 2020, featuring the Douglas F. Bird Collection, the Great Pacific Collection, the Nancy and Bryan Collection, the Widok Collection, and more

The Goldberg’s Pre-Long Beach Auction featuring the Douglas F. Bird Collection, the Great Pacific Collection, the Nancy and Bryan Collection, and the Widok Collection will take place February 16, 2020, at the Intercontinental Los Angeles Century City.

Sessions one through five featuring United States, world coins, and currency will be held Monday through Wednesday, February 17-19 at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins and Collectibles, Inc., offices in Los Angeles, as well as online. This auction is filled with U.S. colonials, type coins, pattern coins, and wonderful U.S. gold, ancient coins, and world gold. In addition, collectors will find world crowns and minors, and world currency.

Lots 1-602

The Douglas F. Bird Collection of Large Cents, the Great Pacific Collection of Large Cents, the Nancy and Bryan Collection of Large Cents, and the Widok Collection of Half Cents and Large Cents

Sunday, February 16, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. PST

Intercontinental Los Angeles Century City

Salon 3 & 4,

2151 Avenue of the Stars, Los Angeles, CA

Session One

Lots 603-993

United States Colonials — Large Cents

Monday, February 17, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. PST

Session Two

Lots 994-1505

United States Small Cents — Misc. Silver and Currency

Monday, February 17, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. PST

Session Three

Lots 1504-1908

United States Patterns and Misc. Gold

Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. PST

Session Four

Lots 1909-2040

World Gold

Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. PST

Session Five

Lots 2041-2393

World Crowns and Minors, World Currency

Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. PST

For further information, contact:

Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins and Collectibles, Inc.

11400 W. Olympic Blvd. Suite 800, Los Angeles, CA 90064

Phone: 310.551.2646 or 800.978.2646

Fax: 310.551.2626

Online

*protected email*

