The Goldberg’s Pre-Long Beach Auction, February 16-19, 2020, featuring the Douglas F. Bird Collection, the Great Pacific Collection, the Nancy and Bryan Collection, the Widok Collection, and more

The Goldberg’s Pre-Long Beach Auction featuring the Douglas F. Bird Collection, the Great Pacific Collection, the Nancy and Bryan Collection, and the Widok Collection will take place February 16, 2020, at the Intercontinental Los Angeles Century City.

Sessions one through five featuring United States, world coins, and currency will be held Monday through Wednesday, February 17-19 at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins and Collectibles, Inc., offices in Los Angeles, as well as online. This auction is filled with U.S. colonials, type coins, pattern coins, and wonderful U.S. gold, ancient coins, and world gold. In addition, collectors will find world crowns and minors, and world currency.

Lot 1: 1793 S-1 R4 Chain AMERI. PCGS AU-55. From The Douglas F. Bird Collection of Large Cents. Hover to zoom. Image by Professional Coin Grading Service.

Lots 1-602

The Douglas F. Bird Collection of Large Cents, the Great Pacific Collection of Large Cents, the Nancy and Bryan Collection of Large Cents, and the Widok Collection of Half Cents and Large Cents
Sunday, February 16, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. PST
Intercontinental Los Angeles Century City
Salon 3 & 4,
2151 Avenue of the Stars, Los Angeles, CA

Lot 635: 1793 S-9 R2 Wreath cent with Vine & Bars Edge PCGS AU-50 CAC. Image by Professional Coin Grading Service.

Session One

Lots 603-993
United States Colonials — Large Cents
Monday, February 17, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. PST

Lot 1574: 1809/8 Bust $5 PCGS graded MS-63. CAC. Image by Professional Coin Grading Service.

Session Two

Lots 994-1505
United States Small Cents — Misc. Silver and Currency
Monday, February 17, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. PST

Lot 1697: 1907. High Relief Roman numerals wire rim PCGS MS-64+ CAC. Image by Professional Coin Grading Service.

Session Three

Lots 1504-1908
United States Patterns and Misc. Gold
Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. PST

Session Four

Lots 1909-2040
World Gold
Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. PST

Session Five

Lots 2041-2393
World Crowns and Minors, World Currency
Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. PST

Be sure to click here for more information about lot viewing and to bid.

For further information, contact:

Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins and Collectibles, Inc.
11400 W. Olympic Blvd. Suite 800, Los Angeles, CA 90064
Phone: 310.551.2646 or 800.978.2646
Fax: 310.551.2626
Online

Press release courtesy of the Professional Coin Grading Service.

