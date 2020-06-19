The finest-known example which features a youthful Alexander Hamilton is expected to realize $200,000+

An ultra-rare 1882 $1,000 Gold Certificate, of which only a handful of examples are known, is currently being auctioned by GreatCollections. The large-size, high-denomination note, featuring a half-length portrait of a youthful Alexander Hamilton, is being sold unreserved and bidding will end on Sunday, July 12 here.

Among all signature combinations, there are 11 examples known in the census, with one of those being held in the Federal Bank of San Francisco’s collection. The present note being auctioned is the finest of all graded and widely considered the finest example extant. It is attractive and has not been repaired or restored like some of the others. The leading coin and banknote grading service, PCGS Banknote, has assigned the grade Choice Very Fine 35.

“Since we resumed grading paper currency in our U.S. office under the PCGS Banknote brand we have seen a number of exciting notes pass through our grading room with the 1882 $1,000 Gold Certificate ranking among the top,” says PCGS President Brett Charville. “We are honored to have been entrusted with the authentication, grading, and encapsulation of such an historic and valuable note. PCGS has been maximizing the value, security, and liquidity of coins for nearly 35 years and we are excited to see these benefits extended to banknotes as this rarity hits the auction block.”

GreatCollections offers more information about the condition of the note:

The back features still-bright and lively orange printing, attractively framed by the broad margins around. The edges are overall quite nice and crisp with the top being the only side to show mild handling.

Ian Russell, president of GreatCollections said:

Although this is a valuable note, compared to others of similar statue and rarity, it’s an extremely good value. It’s also interesting that Fr. 1218 was missing from many major paper money collections over the past 50 years. We’re expecting strong bidding before the auction ends on Sunday, July 12.

