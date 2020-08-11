The ESM Collection of Large Cents realizes over $4.6 million at the Stack’s Bowers Galleries August Rarities Night sale

Santa Ana, California — The incredible ESM Collection of United States Large Cents realized over $4.6 million in the Stack’s Bowers Galleries August 2020 Las Vegas Auction, which was held during the same week as the PCGS Members Only Show at Bellagio Hotel and Casino. Offered as part of the firm’s Rarities Night session on Thursday, August 6, this was perhaps the most highly anticipated selection from the legendary ESM Collection.

Offered was a virtually complete set of large cents by Guide Book variety, spanning all issues from 1793 through the end of the type in 1857. Stack’s Bowers Galleries has presented small cents and half cents from the ESM Collection over the past several years. However, the large cents were considered the collector’s crowning achievement for its degree of completeness, quality, and overall rarity. Rarely has such an impressive offering of early, middle, and late dates been featured in a single sale, and the quality of the presentation attracted students of every Early American Copper series. (All prices include the buyer’s fee).

The sale was highlighted by the famous Parmelee 1793 NC-3 Strawberry Leaf cent, which realized $660,000 in lot 1006. Graded PCGS VG-10, it is the finest of just four known examples. Rare varieties continued to attract strong bids among the Flowing Hair and Liberty Cap types, with the Rarity-5 1794 S-48 Starred Reverse cent earning $156,000 in lot 1010 and the Rarity-8 1795 NC-1 Jefferson Head cent selling for $408,000 in lot 1017.

Exceptional preservation was a hallmark of the Draped Bust coins, with CC#1 examples of the 1796 S-112 cent (lot 1021) and the 1803 S-254 cent (lot 1045) each selling for $60,000. The CC#1 PCGS MS-65BN 1813 S-292 cent accompanied by a sticker from Certified Acceptance Corporation (CAC) took the top spot for the Classic Head type, earning $96,000 in lot 1065. The middle and late dates matched exceptional quality with desirable provenance, compelling strong activity through the final lots of the presentation. The Bland-Naftzger PCGS MS-67BN 1830 N-6 cent brought $72,000 in lot 1093, while the Garrett PCGS MS-65RD 1847 N-38 cent accompanied by a CAC sticker realized $28,800 in lot 1132. For complete prices realized click here.

With over $4.6 million realized across 147 lots, the Stack’s Bowers Galleries sale of the ESM Collection of Large Cents emphasizes the firm’s expertise in presenting specialized collections amid challenging and rapidly evolving circumstances. Stack’s Bowers Galleries is now accepting consignments for upcoming auctions, including their monthly Collectors Choice Online sales, their November 2020 Baltimore sale of U.S. coins and currency, and their January 2021 NYINC sale of ancient coins and world coins and banknotes. Contact Stack’s Bowers Galleries today at 800-458-4646 or via email at *protected email* to take advantage of their proven success.

About Stack’s Bowers Galleries

Stack’s Bowers Galleries conducts live, Internet, and specialized auctions of rare U.S. and world coins and banknote and ancient coins, as well as direct sales through retail and wholesale channels. The company’s 80-year legacy includes the cataloging and sale of many of the most valuable United States coin and banknote collections to ever cross an auction block — The D. Brent Pogue Collection, The John J. Ford, Jr. Collection, The Louis E. Eliasberg, Sr. Collection, The Harry W. Bass, Jr. Collection, The Joel R. Anderson Collection, The Norweb Collection, The Cardinal Collection, and The Battle Born Collection — to name just a few. World coin and banknote collections include The Louis E. Eliasberg, Sr. Collection of World Gold Coins, The Kroisos Collection, The Alicia and Sidney Belzberg Collection, The Wa She Wong Collection, The Guia Collection, The Thos. H. Law Collection, and The Robert O. Ebert Collection.

Topping off this amazing numismatic history is the inclusion of the world record for the highest price ever realized at auction for a rare coin, the 1794 Flowing Hair dollar graded PCGS SP-66 that realized over $10 million, part of their sale of the famed Cardinal Collection. The company is headquartered in Santa Ana, California, with offices in New York, Tulsa, Wolfeboro, Hong Kong, and Paris. Stack’s Bowers Galleries is an Official Auctioneer for several important numismatic conventions, including American Numismatic Association events, the New York International Numismatic Convention, the Whitman Coin & Collectibles Spring, Summer, and Winter Expos, and its April and August Hong Kong Auctions.

Press release courtesy of the Professional Coin Grading Service.

