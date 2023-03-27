Coin Update

Coin Collecting News

The coveted Vam 4 Hot Lips 1888-O

By Leave a Comment

Hover to zoom.

One of the most overlooked varieties is the 1888-O “Hot Lips” Morgan dollar, which should be readily apparent just by a closeup of Lady Liberty’s lips. Here’s an example, compliments of PCGS CoinFacts:

But the issue with online auctions, once again, is subpar photography. Recently I bid $260 on this coin, as it appeared on HiBid.com:

I just couldn’t tell by the photo. Nevertheless, I have worked with this seller before and trusted him. So I bid low, $260, for what would have been a $1,000+ coin in what looked like an Uncirculated or, perhaps, an Almost Uncirculated toned coin.

When I won the lot, I was still wary. It didn’t look like the coveted Vam 4 (Van Allen-Mallis destinations). But again, I needed to see the coin in my hand with a lupe before I could be sure.

When I received the coin, I knew it was an Almost Uncirculated regular business strike.

Here is a closeup of the lips:

Now compare that with how it should have appeared in the earlier example from PCGS CoinFacts.

As you can see, my coin is not Hot Lips.

Typically on HiBid and other online platforms, such as Proxibid and Live Auctioneers, buyers are responsible, no matter how the consignor describes a coin. But as I only patronize auctioneers whom I trust, I contacted the company and asked for a refund.

It was granted within 24 hours, no questions asked, after the seller inspected the coin and verified my complaint.

Here is our email exchange:

I probably should not have bid on this coin without a clearer photograph. Varieties are difficult to identify without crisp photos.

This is not to say that other, more obvious misidentifications occur online. Here is one that makes two mistakes, identifying an 1891 Morgan as the Vam 4 Hot Lips variety when the lips aren’t doubled:

I notified the eBay seller, who immediately apologized and changed the designation to the common 1891 VF 1891 Morgan.

The lesson here, which I continue to learn, is to refrain from bidding if the photos aren’t clear enough to make a distinction and to only bid with sellers whom you trust.

I lucked out. You may not. Learn from my experience.

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Share

Related posts:

California tokens sell for thousands Grading coins in lower-tier holders When to contact sellers Unique gold coin shines at $5.52 million, leads record-setting Bass Collection auction above $24 million

BEFORE YOU COMMENT:

  1. Coin Update is not a retail website. If you wish to buy a coin or banknote, you should contact a reputable dealer. One of our sponsors (see ads at right and top of page) may also have what you’re looking for, so be sure to check out their websites.
  2. Per policy, we do not advise on the value, authenticity, or rarity of readers’ coins and banknotes. For this kind of assistance, you should contact a reputable dealer, preferably one who’s certified by the American Numismatic Association and/or the Professional Numismatists Guild.
  3. Vulgar and/or abusive comments will not be tolerated. Nor will trolls.
  4. Allegations of fraudulent or criminal activity against a named party, when said activity has not been proven in a court of law, will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Archives

Feedblits Notification

Enter your email address if you would like to be notified when a new post is posted:

I agree to be emailed to confirm my subscription to this list

Share
↓
Home