“The Changing Landscape of Colonial Coins” will be presented at the ANA World’s Fair of Money

Dennis Tucker will discuss changes in the way colonial coins and tokens have been covered in the Red Book over the past 75-plus years.

Dennis Tucker, publisher at Whitman Publishing, will present “The Changing Landscape of Colonial Coins” at the 2023 American Numismatic Association World’s Fair of Money in Pittsburgh. The presentation is scheduled for Friday, August 11, at 4:00 p.m. in room 330 of the David L. Lawrence Convention Center.

In the 14th edition of the Red Book, new coin listings were added to the colonial section. The entries for Connecticut, New Jersey, and Washingtonia were completely revised. Hover to zoom.

Colonial coins and tokens have long been a serious—and fun—specialty in American numismatics. This presentation explores how coin collectors have looked at colonials over the years, as illustrated by how their coverage has evolved since 1946 in the Guide Book of United States Coins (the “Red Book”). It’s also the behind-the-scenes story of hobby legends like R.S. Yeoman, Kenneth Bressett, Q. David Bowers, and Jeff Garrett, all of whom have taken an active interest in colonial coins and coppers in the “Red Book.” Tucker gives a look at today’s changing hobby world, including controversies and groundbreaking new research.

A controversial “coin,” the 1742-dated gold doubloon, was removed from the Red Book’s 15th edition. Many such changes have occurred as research has advanced.

Dennis Tucker has served the hobby as publisher at Whitman Publishing since 2004. He is a Life Member of the American Numismatic Association and a past governor of the Token and Medal Society. His writing has appeared in national publications such as Coin World, Numismatic News, and The Numismatist, online at “Coin Update” and “Mint News Blog,” and in many club and association journals. Since 2016, he has been the numismatic specialist on the U.S. Treasury Department’s Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee. He and his family live in Atlanta.

The Continental Currency “dollars” have seen numerous changes in their Red Book coverage over the decades.

“The Changing Landscape of Colonial Coins” is part of the ANA’s “Money Talks” educational programming. The presentation runs for one hour and includes an audience question-and-answer segment.

