The Atlanta Fed’s EconomyNow app debuts

The Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta announced that EconomyNow, a free app that lets users view some of the Atlanta Fed’s most popular data tools, is now downloadable from the App Store for your Apple device. EconomyNow will be available for Android devices in early 2020.

“Our goal is to make readily available the many tools we have developed at the Atlanta Fed to keep tabs on the economy,” said Dave Altig, Atlanta Fed executive vice president and director of research. Because EconomyNow gathers so much data in one place, economists, policy analysts, teachers, and others don’t have to comb through multiple websites and economic databases.

The app links users to timely data on economic growth, the labor market, and inflation through popular Atlanta Fed tools including GDPNow, the Wage Growth Tracker, the Market Probability Tracker, the Survey of Business Uncertainty, Labor Report First Look, Business Inflation Expectations, and Sticky-Price CPI.

EconomyNow provides users:

  • A quick view of the latest numbers on the economy
  • Access to the latest commentary and analysis of data
  • The ability to view charts and to create your own custom graphs — and then to share them through email or post them directly on popular apps such as Twitter or Facebook
  • Notifications when the latest data updates have come out


More information about EconomyNow, along with a link for providing feedback, is available on the Atlanta Fed’s websiteAtlanta Fed data and tools are also available on the website.

The Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta serves the Sixth Federal Reserve District, which encompasses Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and sections of Louisiana, Mississippi, and Tennessee. As part of the nation’s central banking system, the Atlanta Fed participates in setting national monetary policy, supervises numerous commercial banks and provides a variety of financial services to depository institutions and the U.S. government.

Press release courtesy of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta.

