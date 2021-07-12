The Arizona Collection of U.S. Large Cents to be offered at Heritage Auctions

1794 S-48 Starred Reverse Chapman Discovery coin among highlights featured during January 5-10 FUN Auction

Dallas, Texas (July 8, 2021) — A discerning eye taking advantage of important opportunities(no comma) led to the formation of The Arizona Collection of United States Large Cents, a special collection named after the home state of the shrewd collectors who assembled it. The trove features more than 150 coins, mostly within the Condition Census for their individual varieties. These coins carry the provenance of many collectors including Boka, Eliasberg, Holmes, Husak, Koshkarian, Naftzger, Pogue, Reiver, Starr, Twin Leaf, and several others.

This Arizona collector chose some of the best examples out of those past collections. The collection spans from 1793 to 1857, including exceptional quality and historically important examples of all types that will be offered without reserve during Heritage Auctions’ Florida United Numismatic Convention U.S. Coins Auction in January 2022. The FUN Convention is slated for the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida from January 5-9, 2022.

Rarities and Condition Census large cents abound, showing what a dedicated collector can accomplish. Nearly every coin in The Arizona Collection of United States Large Cents would be a highlight of most other collections:

The Floyd Starr 1793 S-2 Chain America cent grades MS-64 Brown PCGS

The Naftzger 1793 S-10 Wreath cent is certified MS-64 Brown PCGS CAC

A single 1793 Liberty Cap cent that grades VF-35 is from the rare S-16 dies

One of the Finest known 1794 S-48 Starred Reverse cents grades VF-35 PCGS

A 1796 S-92 Draped Bust cent that grades MS-65 Brown PCGS, marks the beginning of the Draped Bust series. More than 20 Draped Bust cents in the collection grade better than MS-60

The Eliasberg 1799/8 S-188 cent grades VF-25 PCGS

The Haig Koshkarian 1801 S-219 Three Errors cent grades MS-62 Brown PCGS

One of the Finest 1804 S-266 cents from the Koshkarian Collection grades AU-55 PCGS

Classic Head large cents feature no less than 10 Mint State examples, including an 1809 S-280 cent that grades MS-64 Brown PCGS

An 1821 N-2 cent pedigreed to the Mills, Jackman, and Beckwith Collections, grades MS-64 Red and Brown PCGS. This piece is just one of more than 40 Mint State Middle Date large cents

Ted Naftzger’s 1824 N-2 cent grades MS-64 Brown PCGS

An amazing 1831 N-3 cent from the Helfenstein, Naftzger, and Pogue Collections grades MS-66+ Red and Brown PCGS

A Condition Census 1839/6 N-1 cent from the Twin Leaf Collection grades AU-55 PCGS

The Koshkarian Collection was the source for an 1844/81 N-2 cent that grades MS-64 Red and Brown PCGS. Thirty-six of the 37 Late Date large cents grade MS-63 or finer, including seven that are designated Red

The Arizona Collection of U.S. Large Cents will be offered by Heritage Auctions during the Florida United Numismatic Convention U.S. Coins Auction, January 5-9, 2022. The consignment deadline for this auction is Monday, November 22.

