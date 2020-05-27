The 2020 Basketball Hall of Fame Commemorative Coin Program is off the bench and NGC is ready to play

Sarasota, Florida (May 26, 2020) — After delaying the planned April release of the 2020 Basketball Hall of Fame commemorative coins due to the coronavirus, the U.S. Mint has made the exciting announcement that the coins will be available for purchase on June 4 at noon (ET).

Since the pandemic began, mints around the world have postponed issuing commemorative coins. Meanwhile, demand for collectibles and precious metals has soared amid the uncertainty of the stock market and the broader economy.

This has created a turbocharged environment for the U.S. Mint 2020 Basketball Hall of Fame commemorative coins. They will be among the first new coins released into a market that is hungry for collectibles, particularly gold and silver collectibles.

The highly anticipated 2020 Basketball Hall of Fame commemorative coins will be curved, like the immensely popular 2014 Baseball Hall of Fame coins and 2019 Apollo 11 50th Anniversary coins. In just a few weeks, the U.S. Mint sold out of its maximum mintage of 400,000 baseball silver dollars and 50,000 baseball gold five dollars.

The basketball coins include a clad half dollar, a silver dollar, and a gold five dollars, struck in Uncirculated and Proof finishes. Another clad half dollar with an Enhanced Finish is being released in a special Kids Set. This is the first commemorative coin that the U.S. Mint has ever produced with an Enhanced Finish. At a later date, a portion of the basketball half dollars and silver dollars will be colorized — another first for the U.S. Mint.

For months, NGC worked to create the most attractive, interesting, and innovative certification options for these must-have coins. First up, the vibrant NGC Basketball Celebration Special Label creates a distinctive display for the 2020 basketball coins, and it is available for free to all submitters.

The Basketball Celebration moniker is especially appropriate now as the coins’ release is truly cause for celebration. NGC is also offering a new special designation — Tip Off Releases — as well as its popular Early Releases and First Releases designations for eligible coins.

The law that authorized the U.S. Mint to strike the 2020 Basketball Hall of Fame commemorative coins required that their reverse design feature a basketball. The U.S. Mint chose American numismatic artist Donna Weaver to execute this design. Her elegant depiction of a ball passing through the net was immediately praised for perfectly capturing the essence of the game.

Donna Weaver has agreed to exclusively autograph certification labels for NGC. Weaver’s signature on a specially designed NGC certification label paired with her “DW” initials on the coin is an impressive combination with a tangible link to the creation of the basketball coins.

In addition, NGC is giving fans a personal connection to basketball history. James P. Naismith, the last surviving grandson, and namesake of the inventor of basketball, will honor his grandfather’s legacy by signing a heartwarming NGC certification label featuring Dr. James Naismith and James P. Naismith.

Also unique to NGC is an eye-catching Basketball Core that delivers a fun and original display for the 2020 Basketball Hall of Fame commemorative coins. It features the bold orange color and photorealistic texture of a basketball on both the front and back.

To ensure the fastest availability to collectors and fans, basketball coins encapsulated with NGC’s Donna Weaver and James P. Naismith Authentic Hand-Signed Labels and the NGC Basketball Core will be available exclusively from select retailers immediately after the coins’ release.

Celebrate the U.S. Mint 2020 Basketball Hall of Fame commemorative coins and honor a game that’s changed the lives of millions of people around the world with NGC’s all-star lineup of certification labels and holders. Learn more here.

About Numismatic Guaranty Corporation® (NGC®)

NGC is one of the world’s largest and most trusted third-party grading services for coins, tokens, and medals, with more than 46 million collectibles certified. Founded in 1987, NGC provides an accurate, consistent, and impartial assessment of authenticity and grade. Every coin that NGC certifies is backed by the comprehensive NGC Guarantee of authenticity and grade, which gives buyers greater confidence. This results in higher prices realized and greater liquidity for NGC-certified coins. To learn more, visit here.

Press release courtesy of the Numismatic Guaranty Corporation.

❑

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!