In two days, the United States Postal Service’s 2020 Maine Bicentennial stamp will go into circulation. A 55-cent “Forever” stamp, the piece features the painting, Sea at Ogunquit, by Edward Hopper. The stamp will be launched at the Statehood Day festivities from 1:00-3:30 p.m. On the flip side, the Pine Tree State is no stranger to numismatic commemoratives as well. Exactly 100 years ago, in 1920, the United States Mint struck the 1920 Maine Centennial half dollar to commemorate the state’s 100-year anniversary.

The entry for the 1920 Maine Centennial half dollar in the 73rd edition of the Guide Book of United States Coins is as follows:

Congress authorized the Maine Centennial half dollar on May 10, 1920, to be sold at the centennial celebration at Portland. They were received too late for this event and were sold by the state treasurer for many years. Anthony de Francisci modeled from a design by Harry H. Cochrane. The obverse device is the arms of the state of Maine; the Latin word DIRIGO means “I Direct.”

The 73rd edition of the Red Book also lists the commemorative half dollar selling for prices ranging from $120 in AU-50 to $525 in MS-66.

For more information about the 2020 Maine Bicentennial stamp, or to pre-order, please visit the website of the United States Postal Service.

