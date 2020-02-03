Coin Update

Texas Numismatic Study starts 2020 strong!

Over 20 attended the first 2020 monthly class of the Texas Numismatic Study Group. Held in Houston, Texas, for the past six years at Rarities Room Auction/Appraisal, Alvin L. Stern, AM(ASA) [front and center with tie] provides an evening PowerPoint program devoted to various areas of numismatic study, plus industry news and views. Stern’s long history as a collector, dealer, and certified appraiser brings a vast knowledge to his attendees from ancients to modern. Having given over 200 classes, award-winning articles, and a number of ANA education videos, Stern offers these monthly classes (last Wednesday of the month) at no cost to the interested public.

For more information, click here or email .

