Taiwan: Two-coin silver and cupro-nickel Proof set released in celebration of Lunar New Year

The Bank of Taiwan has released the sixth Proof pairing of coins in their third series of Lunar year commemorative and collector coins featuring all 12 signs in the Chinese zodiac. Begun in 2017, the most recent Lunar New Year coins are issued on the Year of the Tiger, which commenced on the 1st February and concludes on the 22nd January 2023 — the Lunar year having 354 days in total. The new coins feature designs of the tiger, both traditional and abstract, with coordinating designs focusing on Taiwanese culture and flora.

$100 — silver. The obverse side depicts a crouching tiger in a field of bamboo, its tail pointing slightly upward as a sign that the New Year will take an optimistic, upward direction. The text in Chinese characters denotes the 111th year of the republic founded in 1911. The reverse side features a scene highlighting the Flying Fish Festival held on Orchid Island, a traditional festival of the Tao people. The text seen above the primary design includes the denomination of 100 Taiwanese dollars as well as the year of issue 2022 and the fineness of the silver Ag 999.

$10 — cupro-nickel. The obverse side includes a depiction of a stylised tiger based on the intricate art of Chinese paper cutting. The text in Chinese characters denotes the 111th year of the republic founded in 1911. The reverse side, which includes pad-type print, depicts the camellia flower, prevalent on the island of Taiwan and said to be representative of the union between two lovers. Above the design is the denomination of 10 Taiwanese dollars in Chinese characters and the year of issue 2022 positioned just to the left.

Denom. Metal Weight Diameter Quality Maximum Mintage 10 dollars Cupro-nickel 25 g 38 mm Proof with applied colour 90,000 sets 100 dollars .999 Silver 31.1 g 38 mm Proof with gold plating

Both Proof-quality coins are encapsulated and presented in a hardwood case styled as an easel for display and accompanied by a certificate of authenticity. The Renyin Year of the Tiger Zodiac Commemorative Coin Set has a mintage of 90,000 sets, 45,000 of which will be placed on “online pre-order” and thereafter over-the-counter sales at branches of the Bank of Taiwan and commercial banks with stock. For additional information, please click here.

