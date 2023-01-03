Taiwan: New Lunar zodiac silver Proof coins highlight Kui Mao, or Year of the Rabbit

The Central Bank of the Republic of China — Taiwan have released their 2023-dated silver Proof collector coins in celebration of the Year of the Rabbit, part of the Lunar zodiac cycle, which renews itself every 12 years. Highlighted for the New Year, which begins on the 22nd of January, is the sign of Kui Mao or the Year of the Rabbit. The latest coins are released as the seventh set and in the Central Bank’s third series overall. Similar to the astrological zodiac, those born under a certain sign or, in the case of the Lunar zodiac year, there are particular personality traits which are attributed to one sign or year. For instance, those born in the year of the Rabbit, according to Chinese astrology, are predicted to be gentle, quiet, elegant, and alert, as well as quick, skilful, kind, patient, and very responsible, sometimes reluctant to reveal their minds to others and have a tendency to escape reality, but are always faithful to those around them. Previous years assigned to the year of the Rabbit include 1927, 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, and now 2023.

NT$10 — cupro-nickel: Depicted on the obverse is the colour image of a chrysanthemum along with the year 2023 and denomination shown in numerals and the Chinese character 10 圓 denoting the New Taiwanese dollar. The reverse side depicts the stylised image of a rabbit along with the year of issue shown as 112, representing the 112th year of the Republic of China, founded in 1911.

NT$100 — silver: The obverse side includes an image depicting the Confucius Ceremony, which is held by the Taipei Confucius Temple to promote the Confucian culture. To the lower-left is the coins’ denomination shown as 100 圓, along with the year 2023 and an indication of the fineness of silver Ag999. The reverse includes the image of two rabbits side by side, which is selectively gold-plated. The year of issue, shown as 112, represents the 112th year of the Republic of China, founded in 1911.

Denom. Metal Weight Diameter Quality Mintage Limit 10 dollars Cupro-nickel 25 g 38 mm Proof with colour 90,000 (Sets) 100 dollars .999 Silver 31.1 g 38 mm Proof with plating

The coins are only available as a set of two consisting of one silver coin ($100) and one copper-alloy coin ($10) encapsulated and housed in a hardwood frame suitable for display, accompanied by a certificate of authenticity. The Central Bank has authorised a total of 90,000 sets, of which 45,000 will be distributed in the online pre-order and counter sales. The Central Bank of the Republic of China — Taiwan has also commissioned the Bank of Taiwan to publicly sell the remaining 45,000 sets both at selected commercial branch offices and also through online sales. For additional information, please click here.

