Taiwan: Latest “Lunar Zodiac” silver Proof collector coins feature Year of the Dragon

The Central Bank of the Republic of China — Taiwan has released their 2024-dated silver Proof and base metal collector coins in celebration of the Year of the Dragon. The coins are part of the third “Lunar Zodiac” series which commenced in 2017. The zodiac cycle renews itself every 12 years and, as such, the third series will conclude with the 2028 release. As this is the year which is represented by the only mythical and the most powerful creature of the 12-animal lunar zodiac, the Year of the Dragon is considered special. The legendary magical beast is symbolic of authority, honour, and dignity. The dragon has represented imperial power since ancient times and those born during the years 2024, 2012, 2000, 1988, 1976, 1964, 1952 or 1940 are said to be especially lucky. According to the Lunar calendar, the dragon is the fifth of the 12-year cycle of animals and begins on the 10th February.

NT$10 — cupro-nickel: Depicted on the obverse is the colour image of two pink roses, along with the year 2024 above the primary design and denomination of 10 shown in numerals along with the Chinese character 圓 denoting the New Taiwanese dollar. The reverse side depicts the stylised image of a dragon and pearl along with the year of issue shown as 113, representing the 113th year of the Republic of China, founded in 1911.

NT$100 — silver: The obverse side includes an image depicting the Song Jiang Battle Array, which is one of Taiwan’s most distinctive cultural tourism events held in the Niemen district of Kaohsiung in Southern Taiwan. Below the primary design is the coins’ denomination shown as 100 圓, along with the year 2024 and an indication of the fineness of silver Ag999, which is placed to the lower right. The reverse includes the image of an intricately detailed dragon and pearl in a traditional style which is selectively gold-plated. The year of issue is shown as 113, representing the 113th year of the Republic of China, founded in 1911.

Denom. Metal Weight Diameter Quality Mintage Limit 10 dollars Cupro-nickel 25 g 38 mm Proof with applied colour 90,000 (Sets) 100 dollars .999 Silver 31.1 g 38 mm Proof with gold plating





The coins are available from the 8th January and only as a set of two pieces consisting of one silver coin ($100) and one copper-alloy coin ($10) encapsulated and housed in a hardwood frame suitable for display, accompanied with a certificate of authenticity. The Central Bank of China — Taiwan has authorised a total of 90,000 sets, 45,000 of which will be distributed in the online pre-order and counter sales. The Central Bank of the Republic of China — Taiwan has also commissioned the Bank of Taiwan to publicly sell the remaining 45,000 sets both at selected commercial branch offices and also through online sales. For additional information, please click here.

