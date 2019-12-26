Coin Update

Switzerland’s shooting talers for 2020 continue a long tradition

2019-12-26

Switzerland’s annual shooting taler is now available for preorder in advance of its mid to late January release date.

The Swiss tradition of marksmanship was established during the old Swiss Confederacy in the 15th century when festival participants used crossbows in shooting contests. The legend of William Tell recalls this tradition. In modern times, a shooting festival is held every year in a different canton. As many as 50,000 marksmen have attended some of them. In 2020 the event is a Federal Shooting Festival, held every five years, and will be in Lucerne from June 12 to July 12. Silver and gold versions of the traditional coins used to help mark and promote the event will be available in what has been a tradition since the 19th century.

The 50-franc silver Proof coin nearly always sells out and has a reduced mintage for 2020 of only 1,000 coins. It is .900 fine silver, weighs 25 grams. and is 37 millimeters (1.45 inches) in diameter. It costs $128.75. The gold 500-franc has a mintage for 2020 of just 125 coins, in contrast to 200 in 2019. It is .999 fine gold and weighs 1/2 troy ounces. It is is 33 millimeters (1.3 inches) in diameter. Cost is $1,595.00.

The designs are identical except for the expression of value. The obverse shows a pair of allegorical goddesses behind a lion. Helvetia is seated, a sword in her left hand, and her right hand is on the Swiss coat of arms. To her right is a female figure representing Lucerne, holding a rifle, with the cantonal arms at her feet.

The reverse has the face value within a wreath with crossed rifles, a powder horn, and a shooting bag below. Coins should be ready at the end of January. A legend in French and German, CONVERTIBLE Á LA FÊTE DE TIR  EINLÖSBAR AM SCHÜTZENFEST, says that the coin is convertible at the shooting festival.

These issues may be obtained from the Coin & Currency Institute, P.O. Box 399, Williston, Vermont 05495. They can be viewed and ordered online. $5.75 should be added to each order for shipping and handling. Major credit cards are accepted. Call toll-free at 1-800-421-1866, fax (802) 536-4787, or e-mail: .

Press release courtesy of the Coin & Currency Institute.

