Switzerland: World’s smallest gold coin featuring eminent theoretical physicist Albert Einstein minted

The Swiss Federal Mint has released (23rd January) new gold collector coins which they claim are the smallest machine-minted gold coins in the world. Measuring only 2.96 millimetres in diameter and with a weight of 0.063 grams, the .999 pure gold coins carry a legal tender denomination of 1/4-franc.

The coin is dedicated to eminent Physicist Albert Einstein (1879–1955), who, with determination, patience, and inventiveness, revolutionised the world view of physics with the formula E=mc² in 1905. From 1895 to 1914, Einstein lived mainly in Switzerland, where he also completed his studies in 1900 at today’s ETH in Zurich.

The new 1/4-franc gold coin designed by the Swiss Mint’s engraver Remo Mascherini is available as a “special minting” strike in a presentation case. The Swiss Federal Mint has claimed to have attempted similar theories and the same qualities to the creation of “the smallest gold coin in the world.” By using absolute precision and technical sophistication to achieve a world record in coin minting, the unique result is a machine-minted gold coin with a diameter of 2.96 millimetres and weighing only 0.063 grams (1/500-ounce). The obverse of the smallest gold coin in the world features the famous image of Albert Einstein sticking out his tongue and the year 2020. The reverse shows the nominal value of 1/4 Fr. along with the inscription Helvetia and the Swiss cross, supplemented by the alloy mark AU 999.9, and the weight (OZ 1/500).

Denom. Metal Weight Diameter Quality Maximum Mintage 1/4-franc .999 Gold .063 g 2.96 mm FDC 999



Because neither image on the minted sides can be discerned with the naked eye, the Swiss Mint has commissioned special packaging, complete with magnifying lenses and light, ensuring that each coin can be examined while still keeping it safely stored. For additional information about these coins and others released by the Swiss Federal Mint, please visit their website.

❑

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!