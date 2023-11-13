Switzerland: Second 20-franc silver coin released in “Swiss Cable Car” trilogy featuring Titlis cable car

The Swiss Mint has released the second design of silver 20-franc silver coins, which is part of the current “Swiss Cable Car” trilogy. The second in the three-part series features the cable cars in the Engelberg project that intends to contribute to the successful future of tourism in the region, both in the medium and long term. The latest coin focuses on the Titlis cable car. With its summit at over 3,000 metres (9,800 feet), the Titlis is one of the most internationally renowned tourist destinations in Switzerland. The new TITLIS 3020 construction project represents a major architectural and aesthetic upgrade of the buildings and facilities, and will significantly increase the safety and quality of the Titlis experience. The overall concept is made up of three main elements and involves rebuilding the mountain station, extending the transmission tower and a new single-track aerial tramway on the Stand-Titlis route.

Designed by graphic artist Angelo Boog, the obverse side features a detailed image of the original cable car gondola with the TITLIS brand shown on the cable car and peak in the famous peak in the background. Above the car and cable itself is the inscription TITLIS, along with the Swiss cross. In the background is part of the mountain peak and the original mountain railway cabin. The reverse depicts the entire Titlis summit centred along with the mountain designation used on maps and the height TITLIS △ 3238 m. Encircling the primary design is the text CONFOEDERATIO HELVETICA 2023 separated by the Swiss cross found on the country’s flag and national crest. Below the design is the denomination 20 FR along with the B mintmark denoting Berne and the coins’ silver fineness of 999.9. The coins include the raised edge inscription in Latin DOMINUS PROVIDEBIT (“The Lord will provide”) along with 13, five-pointed stars.

Denom. Metal Weight Diameter Quality Mintage Limit 20 francs .9999 Silver 20 g 33 mm Brilliant Unc. 11,000 20 francs .9999 Silver 20 g 33 mm Proof 3,250 20 francs .9999 Silver 20 g 33 mm Proof *200

The Brilliant Uncirculated coin is available encapsulated, while the Proof versions are encapsulated and presented in a custom case accompanied by a numbered certificate of authenticity. *From the Proof mintage of 3,250, a limited number of 200 pieces are available with a signed certificate of authenticity from the designer of the coins. For additional information, please click here for the Brilliant Uncirculated coins or here for the Proof coins.

Following the initial launch of the Klein Matterhorn 20-franc coins in March 2023, the trilogy will be completed with the release of the Schilthorn silver coins, which will be issued in April 2024.

