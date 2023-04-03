Coin Update

Switzerland: New silver coin series features Klein Matterhorn cable car between Zermatt and Italy

The Swiss Mint has released new commemorative 20-franc coins that mark the completion of a new Alpine cable car service which links two Alpine locations in two countries with year-round service. The new Klein Matterhorn cable car silver coin also launches a new three-coin series in the “Swiss Cable Car” trilogy. The first coin focuses on a major project in Zermatt, Switzerland, that will be completed by the summer of 2023. With the launch of the three special coins, Switzerland honours the respective regions and their great projects. The trilogy will be completed by the Titlis and Schilthorn 20-franc silver coins, which will be issued in late 2023 and early 2024, respectively.  

Designed by the artist Angelo Boog from Dietlikon, the obverse side depicts both the Matterhorn Glacier Paradise mountain station and the modern 3S cable car system which will be utilised. Above the primary design is the text KLEIN MATTHORN. The reverse includes a stylised representation of the Matterhorn centred with the nominal value of 20 FR placed below. Around the primary design is the text CONFOEDERATIO HELVETICA 2023. Also included is the mintmark B representing the Mint in Berne and the coins’ fineness of 999,9

Denom.

Metal 

 Weight  Diameter  Quality 

Mintage Limit 
20 francs

.9999 Silver

 20 g 33 mm Brilliant Unc.

11,000
20 francs

.9999 Silver

 20 g 33 mm Proof

3,050
20 francs

.9999 Silver

 20 g 33 mm Proof

*200

The Brilliant Uncirculated coin is available encapsulated, and the Proof versions are encapsulated and presented in a custom case accompanied by a numbered certificate of authenticity. *A limited number of 200 pieces are available with a signed certificate of authenticity from the designer of the coins. For additional information, please click here.

