Switzerland: New gold 50-franc and silver 20-franc coins released to celebrate Swiss Constitution’s 175th anniversary

The Swiss Federal Mint has released new commemorative gold 50-franc and silver 20-franc commemorative coins, which are in observance of the 175th anniversary of the Swiss constitution. It was on the 12th September, 1848, when the old confederation became a federal state and the first permanent democracy in Europe.

Designed by artist Peter Salzmann of Olten, the obverse side, which is shared on both the gold and silver coins, depicts symbols of peace and nationhood, including a stylised dove with a sprig of an olive branch on the left side. To the right are two hands, those of a parent and child, symbolising the Swiss family, and in the middle are sheaths of wheat in reference to Switzerland’s wealth and abundance. Above the design is the image of an eye, ever watchful of the Swiss Confederation from above. Encircling the design is the inscription “Federal Constitution” in the four official languages of Switzerland: German, Italian, French, and Romansh. The legend 1848 – 2023 – BUNDESVERFASSUNG – COSTITUZIONE FEDERALE – CONSTITUTION FÉDÉRAL – CONSTITUZIUN FEDERALA is separated by Swiss crosses.

The reverse features a standing contemporary allegorical figure whose left arm leans on the Swiss coat of arms. In her right hand, and as the figure of a peacemaker, she holds an olive branch. A dove of peace is seen flying to the right. Surrounding the primary design is the text CONFOEDERATIO HELVETICA 2023, with a Swiss cross shown at the top. Below is the denomination of 50 FR (gold) or 20 FR (silver) with the mintmark B (Berne) seen just after the year of issue.

Denom. Metal Weight Diameter Quality Maximum Mintage 20 francs .999 Silver 20 g 33 mm Brilliant Unc. 10,000 20 francs .999 Silver 20 g 33 mm Proof *4,250 50 francs .900 Gold 11.29 g 25 mm Proof *5,000

The Brilliant Uncirculated 20-franc coins are encapsulated and available as a separate purchase.

*20-franc: The Proof silver coins are available as follows: Proof in a presentation case, 4,250 coins in a presentation case along with a certificate of authenticity, 250 coins with a signed certificate from the artist, and 1,000 coins presented as a two-coin set with the gold coin.

*50-franc: The Proof gold coins are available as follows: 3,750 coins in a presentation case along with a certificate of authenticity, 250 coins with a signed certificate from the artist, and 1,000 coins presented as a two-coin set with the silver coin.

For additional information, please click here for the 20-franc coin or here for the 50-franc coin.

