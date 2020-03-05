Submissions accepted for ANA’s Club Publications competition

The American Numismatic Association (ANA) is currently accepting submissions for the 2020 Barbara J. Gregory Outstanding Club Publications competition. The contest is open to member clubs that are current with their ANA dues, and do not have an elected or salaried ANA officer as editor or assistant editor. Completed submissions must be received by April 1.

Submissions must include a complete set of 2019 publications or three different e-mailed samples of online publications. Also required are the category of submission (local, regional, specialty, or electronic); the editor’s name; and the name, address, phone number, and e-mail address of the submitter.

Judging Criteria

Entries are judged on general appearance, composition, aptness of illustrations, newsiness, and relative interest. The size of the club and the amount of funds expended is not a factor in judging.

Completed electronic entries can be emailed to . All others should be sent to:

Outstanding Club Publications Competition

ANA Publications Department

c/o Lisa Williams

818 N. Cascade Avenue

Colorado Springs, CO 80903

Honors will be presented at the ANA World’s Fair of Money in Pittsburgh.

To view the submission guide online and to see past winners, click here. For more information, contact the Publications Department at .

This year, ANA President Steven K. Ellsworth sponsored the previously named Outstanding Club Publications competition, endowing the program through 2030. In providing these funds, Ellsworth was invited to name the award after a person of his choosing. His pick was ANA Editor-in-Chief Barbara J. Gregory, who has served in this role since 1988. Gregory, who joined The Numismatist staff in 1981 as an editorial assistant, rose to become the first female editor-in-chief in the magazine’s history. In 2015, she surpassed Frank Duffield as the longest-serving ANA editor. “The announcement was a lovely and unexpected surprise. I feel very honored,” said Gregory.

The American Numismatic Association is a congressionally chartered, non-profit educational organization dedicated to encouraging the study and collection of coins and related items. The ANA helps its 25,000 members and the public discover and explore the world of money through its vast array of instructional and outreach programs, as well as its museum, library, publications, and conventions. For more information, call 719-632-2646 or visit the ANA online.

Press release courtesy of the American Numismatic Association.

