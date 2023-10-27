Steve Forbes American Silver Eagle autographed inserts at Nashville IMEX

Forbes Magazine editor-in-chief will meet the public at inaugural International Money Expo, Friday, October 27

(Nashville, Tennessee) October 23, 2023 — PCGS-certified American Silver Eagle bullion coins with a special insert autographed by Steve Forbes will be available while supplies at the first International Money Expo (www.imex.show) in the Music City Center in downtown Nashville on Friday and Saturday, October 27 and 28, 2023.

“Forbes, editor-in-chief of Forbes Magazine and a long-time precious metals advocate, will speak at the opening ceremonies at 9:45 in the morning, then meet with the public in the afternoon and autograph copies of his most recent book, Inflation: What It Is, Why It’s Bad, and How to Fix It. His visit to Nashville is especially relevant because there now is no sales tax on precious metals or rare coins sold in Tennessee,” said Dr. Michael Fuljenz, president of Universal Coin & Bullion (www.UniversalCoin.com) in Beaumont, Texas, a co-sponsor of Forbes’ visit.

Earlier this year, Forbes stated:

A gold-based monetary system would have prevented our present (economic) woes, not to mention this century’s previous economic and banking disasters . . . Inflation never occurs with a gold standard.

Complimentary, autographed copies of Forbes’ book will be given by Universal Coin & Bullion with the $55 purchase of each United States Mint American Silver Eagle bullion coin housed with Forbes’s autograph in a special Professional Coin Grading Service authentication holder. They will be available while supplies last at the company’s booth, number 813, at the show.

Known as America’s Gold Expert, Fuljenz has won dozens of prestigious national and regional awards and honors for his consumer education and protection work in rare coins and precious metals.

The International Money Expo (IMEX) will be open to the public on Friday, October 27, and Saturday, October 28, in the Music City Center, 201 Rep. John Lewis Way South in Nashville. Public hours are 10 am to 5:30 pm on Thursday and 9 am to 4:30 pm on Saturday.

Admission is $10. Each general admission includes entries to win one of two Fender guitars with all the accessories. Drawings also will be held every hour on Friday and Saturday for one-ounce silver Fender replica guitars.

For additional information about IMEX, visit www.imex.show. For additional information about Universal Coin & Bullion, visit www.UniversalCoin.com.

Press release courtesy of Universal Coin & Bullion

❑

