Stack’s Bowers Galleries March 2020 auction begins Wednesday, March 18th at 10:00 a.m. PT — bid now!

Auction Location and Lot Viewing Schedule

Lot Pickup Schedule
Santa Ana Office
1231 E. Dyer Road, Suite 100
Santa Ana, CA 92705
March 17-20, 2020
9:00 AM – 6:00 PM PT
BY APPOINTMENT ONLY

Santa Ana Office
1231 E. Dyer Road, Suite 100
Santa Ana, CA 92705
Thursday, March 19 through
Saturday, March 21:
9:00 AM – 12:00 Noon PT
BY APPOINTMENT ONLY

U.S. COINS & EXONUMIA, U.S. CURRENCY — LIVE SESSIONS
Session 1
Numismatic Americana
and Early American Coins

Wednesday, March 18
10:00 AM PT
(1:00 PM ET)

Lots 1-481
Session 2
U.S. Coins Part 1
Half Cents through
Half Dollars

Thursday, March 19
8:00 AM PT
(11:00 AM ET)

Lots 1001-1509
Session 3
The Larry Ness
Collection of Indian
Peace Medals

Thursday, March 19
12:00 Noon PT
(3:00 PM ET)

Lots 2001-2130
Session 4
Rarities Night
Featuring the ESM,
Harrington and the
E. Horatio Morgan
Collections

Thursday, March 19
3:00 PM PT
(6:00 PM ET)

Lots 3001-3300
Session 5
The D. Brent Pogue
Collection Part VI:
Masterpieces of
United States Paper Money

Thursday, March 19
3:30 PM PT
(6:30 PM ET)

Lots 6001-6230
Session 6
U.S. Coins Part 2
Featuring The
Fairmont Collection

Friday, March 20
8:00 AM PT
(11:00 AM ET)

Lots 4001-4510
Session 7
The D. Brent Pogue
Collection Part VII:
Masterpieces of
United States Coinage

Friday, March 20
3:00 PM PT
(6:00 PM ET)

Lots 7001-7421
Session 8
U.S. Currency
Featuring the
Q. David Bowers Collection
of Continental and
Confederate Currency

Friday, March 20
3:30 PM PT
(6:30 PM ET)

Lots 5001-5390

U.S. COINS & EXONUMIA, U.S. CURRENCY — INTERNET-ONLY SESSIONS
Session 9
U.S. Coins Part 1
Internet Only

Monday, March 23
StacksBowers.com
9:00 AM PT

Lots 20001-20765
Session 10
U.S. Coins Part 2
Internet Only

Tuesday, March 24
StacksBowers.com
9:00 AM PT

Lots 21001-22245
Session 11
U.S. Currency
Internet Only

Tuesday, March 24
StacksBowers.com
9:00 AM PT

Lots 10001-10459
Session 12
U.S. Coins Part 3
Internet Only

Wednesday, March 25
StacksBowers.com
9:00 AM PT

Lots 23001-23710

Press release courtesy of Stack’s Bowers Galleries.

