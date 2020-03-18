Stack’s Bowers Galleries March 2020 auction begins Wednesday, March 18th at 10:00 a.m. PT — bid now!

Don’t miss this opportunity to bid on coins, currency, and other numismatic material in this exciting event. For more information on participating in this sale or to consign to a future auction, contact a numismatic specialist today at (800) 458-4646 or *protected email* . Let our success be your success!

Visit our website for complete schedule and venue information, auction catalogs, and online bidding.

Auction Location and Lot Viewing Schedule Lot Pickup Schedule

Santa Ana Office

1231 E. Dyer Road, Suite 100

Santa Ana, CA 92705

March 17-20, 2020

9:00 AM – 6:00 PM PT

BY APPOINTMENT ONLY Santa Ana Office

1231 E. Dyer Road, Suite 100

Santa Ana, CA 92705

Thursday, March 19 through

Saturday, March 21:

9:00 AM – 12:00 Noon PT

BY APPOINTMENT ONLY

U.S. COINS & EXONUMIA, U.S. CURRENCY — LIVE SESSIONS

U.S. COINS & EXONUMIA, U.S. CURRENCY — INTERNET-ONLY SESSIONS

Press release courtesy of Stack’s Bowers Galleries.

❑

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!