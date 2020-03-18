Stack’s Bowers Galleries March 2020 auction begins Wednesday, March 18th at 10:00 a.m. PT — bid now!

Don’t miss this opportunity to bid on coins, currency, and other numismatic material in this exciting event. For more information on participating in this sale or to consign to a future auction, contact a numismatic specialist today at (800) 458-4646 or . Let our success be your success!
Visit our website for complete schedule and venue information, auction catalogs, and online bidding.
|Auction Location and Lot Viewing Schedule
|
Lot Pickup Schedule
|Santa Ana Office
1231 E. Dyer Road, Suite 100
Santa Ana, CA 92705
March 17-20, 2020
9:00 AM – 6:00 PM PT
BY APPOINTMENT ONLY
|
Santa Ana Office
|
U.S. COINS & EXONUMIA, U.S. CURRENCY — LIVE SESSIONS
|Session 1
Numismatic Americana
and Early American Coins
|
Wednesday, March 18
|Session 2
U.S. Coins Part 1
Half Cents through
Half Dollars
|
Thursday, March 19
|Session 3
The Larry Ness
Collection of Indian
Peace Medals
|
Thursday, March 19
|Session 4
Rarities Night
Featuring the ESM,
Harrington and the
E. Horatio Morgan
Collections
|
Thursday, March 19
|Session 5
The D. Brent Pogue
Collection Part VI:
Masterpieces of
United States Paper Money
|
Thursday, March 19
|Session 6
U.S. Coins Part 2
Featuring The
Fairmont Collection
|
Friday, March 20
|Session 7
The D. Brent Pogue
Collection Part VII:
Masterpieces of
United States Coinage
|
Friday, March 20
|Session 8
U.S. Currency
Featuring the
Q. David Bowers Collection
of Continental and
Confederate Currency
|
Friday, March 20
|
U.S. COINS & EXONUMIA, U.S. CURRENCY — INTERNET-ONLY SESSIONS
|Session 9
U.S. Coins Part 1
Internet Only
|
Monday, March 23
|Session 10
U.S. Coins Part 2
Internet Only
|
Tuesday, March 24
|Session 11
U.S. Currency
Internet Only
|
Tuesday, March 24
|Session 12
U.S. Coins Part 3
Internet Only
|
Wednesday, March 25
Press release courtesy of Stack’s Bowers Galleries.
❑
Leave a Reply