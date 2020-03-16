Stack’s Bowers Galleries announces the relocation of its Official Auction of the Whitman Coin & Collectibles Spring Expo

Santa Ana, CA — Stack’s Bowers Galleries’ March 2020 Baltimore Auctions have been relocated from the Baltimore Convention Center to a facility near their California home office. The auction schedule published in the catalogs and on the SBG website will be the same, with only the physical location of the event changing.

Lot viewing for the auction has taken place over the past several weeks in California and New York, and the firm is offering additional lot viewing opportunities, by appointment, at its California offices starting Tuesday, March 17.

“We have been closely monitoring the impact of the COVID-19 virus and the resulting cancellation of the Whitman Coin & Collectibles Expo. After careful consideration, we have made the strategic decision to continue to hold our auction, but relocate it to California,” said Brian Kendrella, president of Stack’s Bowers Galleries. He continued, “Our auction features perhaps the best and most diverse selection of rare coins and paper money to be offered in the past decade and includes the D. Brent Pogue Collection Parts VI and VII, the E. Horatio Morgan Collection, the ESM Collection of Half Cents, and many other landmark properties. The sale process began many months ago with exhibitions at major coin shows and more recently with robust viewings in California and New York. Customer interest in the auction is tremendous and we expect the sale to achieve strong results.”

For clients unable to attend the live auction in California, please call 800-458-4646 or email *protected email* to request phone descriptions from the firm’s specialists, to place absentee bids, or to arrange bidding by telephone. Live bidding will be available through the company’s website or through their iOS and Android apps using technology recognized as the best in its class by the Numismatic Literary Guild.

About Stack’s Bowers Galleries

Stack’s Bowers Galleries conducts live, Internet, and specialized auctions of rare U.S. and world coins and currency and ancient coins, as well as direct sales through retail and wholesale channels. The company’s 80-year legacy includes the cataloging and sale of many of the most valuable United States coin and currency collections to ever cross an auction block — The D. Brent Pogue Collection, The John J. Ford, Jr. Collection, The Louis E. Eliasberg, Sr. Collection, The Harry W. Bass, Jr. Collection, The Joel R. Anderson Collection, The Norweb Collection, The Cardinal Collection, and The Battle Born Collection — to name just a few. World coin and currency collections include The Louis E. Eliasberg, Sr. Collection of World Gold Coins, The Kroisos Collection, The Alicia and Sidney Belzberg Collection, The Wa She Wong Collection, The Guia Collection, The Thos. H. Law Collection, and The Robert O. Ebert Collection.

Topping off this amazing numismatic history is the inclusion of the world record for the highest price ever realized at auction for a rare coin, the 1794 Flowing Hair silver dollar graded Specimen-66 (PCGS) that realized over $10 million, part of their sale of the famed Cardinal Collection. The company is headquartered in Santa Ana, California, with offices in New York, Wolfeboro, Hong Kong, and Paris. Stack’s Bowers Galleries is an Official Auctioneer for several important numismatic conventions, including American Numismatic Association events, the New York International Numismatic Convention, the Whitman Coin & Collectibles Spring, Summer, and Winter Expos, and its April and August Hong Kong Auctions.

Press release courtesy of Stack’s Bowers Galleries.

