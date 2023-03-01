Stack’s Bowers Galleries announces new Professional Numismatist Program

Costa Mesa, CA — Throughout their legendary 90-year history in numismatics, Stack’s Bowers Galleries has had an unparalleled team of experts at the core of their business. Their current list of professionals is world renowned in all areas of numismatics and among the best in the field. To continue this legacy, Stack’s Bowers Galleries is pleased to announce the launching of a new one-week seminar, the Professional Numismatist Program, with its first session scheduled from July 30 to August 5, 2023.

Its mission statement is: “To provide practical tools and build professional connections for the next generation of young adult numismatists.” The lead instructor will be Devin Hipp, joined by industry leaders Greg Roberts, Jason Carter, Matt Orsini, John Pack, Rick Ponterio, Vicken Yegparian, Peter Treglia, and Aris Maragoudakis, to name just a few. Covered topics will include advanced coin grading, wholesale trading and valuation, bullion trading, introduction to world numismatics, cataloging, and auctioneering.

The Professional Numismatist Program will be fully funded by Stack’s Bowers Galleries, with all expenses — travel, lodging, food, beverages, and entertainment — provided by the firm upon acceptance to the program. The program will take place in Griffin Studios, located in their worldwide headquarters in Costa Mesa, California, allowing students to enjoy the best that Southern California has to offer with its diverse recreational environment. For exceptional students, paid positions and internships may be available immediately.

If you have ever considered making your hobby your profession, here is the perfect opportunity to observe and acquire the skills necessary to be successful in this exciting field.

Applications must be submitted by May 1, 2023. For more information, click here.

About Stack’s Bowers Galleries

Stack’s Bowers Galleries conducts live, Internet, and specialized auctions of rare U.S. and world coins and banknotes, ancient coins, and direct sales through retail and wholesale channels. The company’s nearly 90-year legacy includes the cataloging and sale of many of the most valuable United States coin and banknote collections ever to cross an auction block — The D. Brent Pogue Collection, The John J. Ford, Jr. Collection, The Louis E. Eliasberg, Sr. Collection, The Harry W. Bass, Jr. Collection, The Joel R. Anderson Collection, The Norweb Collection, The Cardinal Collection, The Sydney F. Martin Collection and The Battle Born Collection — to name just a few. World coin and banknote collections include The Pinnacle Collection, The Louis E. Eliasberg, Sr. Collection of World Gold Coins, The Kroisos Collection, The Alicia and Sidney Belzberg Collection, The Salton Collection, The Wa She Wong Collection, and The Thos. H. Law Collection.

The company is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California, with galleries in New York, Boston, and Philadelphia. Offices are also located in New Hampshire, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Virginia, Hong Kong, Paris, and Vancouver. Stack’s Bowers Galleries hosts an annual Global Showcase in August featuring United States coins and banknotes, ancient coins, and world coins and banknotes in its Costa Mesa auction gallery. They are also the Official Auctioneer for several important numismatic events, including the New York International Numismatic Convention; the Whitman Coin & Collectibles Spring, Summer, and Winter Expos; the Spring and Fall Hong Kong shows; and the Maastricht Paper Money Shows.

Press release courtesy of the Professional Coin Grading Service

❑

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!