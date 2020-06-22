Coin Update

Stack’s Bowers announces $1 million free grading program

The leading auction house is incentivizing consignments of coins and notes to their auctions in the months ahead.

Stack’s Bowers Galleries will pay the grading fees at Numismatic Guaranty Corporation (NGC) and Paper Money Guaranty (PMG) for the coins and banknotes you consign to an upcoming Stack’s Bowers auction. This grading giveaway will continue until Stack’s Bowers has given $1 million in free grading to their clients*.

The remainder of Stack’s Bowers’ 2020 auction season includes official auctions at the ANA World’s Fair of Money, the Whitman Coin & Collectibles Expos, and the Hong Kong Coin Show. Stack’s Bowers also welcomes consignments for their popular Collectors Choice Online auctions.

Stack’s Bowers invites you to contact them today to learn how you can consign to one of their upcoming auctions and have your coins and paper money graded for free. One of their experts can discuss your consignment and determine if this free grading program is right for you.

* Terms and Conditions apply. For more details about this promotion, click here.

Stack’s Bowers’ upcoming auction schedule

Name   Auction Dates    Product   Consignment Deadline
The June 2020 Auction June 18-19, 2020 ​U.S. Coins April 30, 2020
June Collectors Choice​ Online Auction June 24-26, 2020 World Coins, Banknotes & Ancients May 13, 2020
July Precious Metals Auction July 22, 2020 Bullion Not Available
July Collectors Choice Online Auction July 29, 2020 U.S. Coins & U.S. Paper Money July 13, 2020
Stack’s Bowers Official Auction of the ANA World’s Fair of Money August 4-7, 2020 U.S. Coins & U.S. Paper Money World Coins, Banknotes & Ancients May 29, 2020 (Ancients & World Coins), June 15, 2020 (U.S. Coins & World Banknotes), June 22, 2020 (U.S. Paper Money)
August Collectors Choice​ Online Auction August 19-20, 2020 U.S. Coins, U.S. Paper Money & Exonumia​ August 3, 2020
August Precious Metals Auction August 20, 2020 Bullion​ Not Available
September Collectors Choice​ Online Auction September 9, 2020​ U.S. Coins & U.S. Paper Money August 24, 2020
September Precious Metals Auction September 23, 2020​ Bullion ​Not Available
Stack’s Bowers Official Auction of the Hong Kong Coin Show October 5-8, 2020 Chinese & Asian Coins & Banknotes July 29, 2020
October Collectors Choice Online Auction October 14, 2020 ​U.S. Coins & U.S. Paper Money September 28, 2020
October Collectors Choice Online Auction October 20-22, 2020 World Coins, Banknotes & Ancients ​September 8, 2020
October Precious Metals Auction October 21, 2020​ ​Bullion Not Available​
November Collectors Choice Online Auction November 4, 2020 U.S. Coins & U.S. Paper Money October 19, 2020
Stack’s Bowers Official Auction of the Whitman Coin and Collectibles Winter Expo November 11-13, 2020 ​U.S. Coins & U.S. Paper Money September 14, 2020
November Precious Metals Auction​ November 19, 2020​ ​Bullion ​Not available
December Precious Metals Auction December 10, 2020​ Bullion ​Not Available​
​December Collectors Choice Online Auction December 16, 2020 ​U.S. Coins & U.S. Paper Money ​November 30, 2020
Stack’s Bowers Official Auction of the NYINC January 15-16, 2021 World Coins, Banknotes & Ancients ​November 4, 2020
February Collectors Choice​ Online Auction February 23-25, 2021 World Coins, Banknotes & Ancients January 12, 2021
Stack’s Bowers Official Auction of the Whitman Coin and Collectibles Spring Expo March 24-26, 2021 ​U.S. Coins & U.S. Paper Money January 25, 2021​

To learn more, contact Stack’s Bowers at:

