Stack’s Bowers announces $1 million free grading program

The leading auction house is incentivizing consignments of coins and notes to their auctions in the months ahead.
Stack’s Bowers Galleries will pay the grading fees at Numismatic Guaranty Corporation (NGC) and Paper Money Guaranty (PMG) for the coins and banknotes you consign to an upcoming Stack’s Bowers auction. This grading giveaway will continue until Stack’s Bowers has given $1 million in free grading to their clients*.
The remainder of Stack’s Bowers’ 2020 auction season includes official auctions at the ANA World’s Fair of Money, the Whitman Coin & Collectibles Expos, and the Hong Kong Coin Show. Stack’s Bowers also welcomes consignments for their popular Collectors Choice Online auctions.
Stack’s Bowers invites you to contact them today to learn how you can consign to one of their upcoming auctions and have your coins and paper money graded for free. One of their experts can discuss your consignment and determine if this free grading program is right for you.
* Terms and Conditions apply. For more details about this promotion, click here.
Stack’s Bowers’ upcoming auction schedule
|Name
|Auction Dates
|Product
|Consignment Deadline
|The June 2020 Auction
|June 18-19, 2020
|U.S. Coins
|April 30, 2020
|June Collectors Choice Online Auction
|June 24-26, 2020
|World Coins, Banknotes & Ancients
|May 13, 2020
|July Precious Metals Auction
|July 22, 2020
|Bullion
|Not Available
|July Collectors Choice Online Auction
|July 29, 2020
|U.S. Coins & U.S. Paper Money
|July 13, 2020
|Stack’s Bowers Official Auction of the ANA World’s Fair of Money
|August 4-7, 2020
|U.S. Coins & U.S. Paper Money World Coins, Banknotes & Ancients
|May 29, 2020 (Ancients & World Coins), June 15, 2020 (U.S. Coins & World Banknotes), June 22, 2020 (U.S. Paper Money)
|August Collectors Choice Online Auction
|August 19-20, 2020
|U.S. Coins, U.S. Paper Money & Exonumia
|August 3, 2020
|August Precious Metals Auction
|August 20, 2020
|Bullion
|Not Available
|September Collectors Choice Online Auction
|September 9, 2020
|U.S. Coins & U.S. Paper Money
|August 24, 2020
|September Precious Metals Auction
|September 23, 2020
|Bullion
|Not Available
|Stack’s Bowers Official Auction of the Hong Kong Coin Show
|October 5-8, 2020
|Chinese & Asian Coins & Banknotes
|July 29, 2020
|October Collectors Choice Online Auction
|October 14, 2020
|U.S. Coins & U.S. Paper Money
|September 28, 2020
|October Collectors Choice Online Auction
|October 20-22, 2020
|World Coins, Banknotes & Ancients
|September 8, 2020
|October Precious Metals Auction
|October 21, 2020
|Bullion
|Not Available
|November Collectors Choice Online Auction
|November 4, 2020
|U.S. Coins & U.S. Paper Money
|October 19, 2020
|Stack’s Bowers Official Auction of the Whitman Coin and Collectibles Winter Expo
|November 11-13, 2020
|U.S. Coins & U.S. Paper Money
|September 14, 2020
|November Precious Metals Auction
|November 19, 2020
|Bullion
|Not available
|December Precious Metals Auction
|December 10, 2020
|Bullion
|Not Available
|December Collectors Choice Online Auction
|December 16, 2020
|U.S. Coins & U.S. Paper Money
|November 30, 2020
|Stack’s Bowers Official Auction of the NYINC
|January 15-16, 2021
|World Coins, Banknotes & Ancients
|November 4, 2020
|February Collectors Choice Online Auction
|February 23-25, 2021
|World Coins, Banknotes & Ancients
|January 12, 2021
|Stack’s Bowers Official Auction of the Whitman Coin and Collectibles Spring Expo
|March 24-26, 2021
|U.S. Coins & U.S. Paper Money
|January 25, 2021
To learn more, contact Stack’s Bowers at:
- U.S. (West Coast): 1-800-458-4646
- U.S. (East Coast): 1-800-566-2580
- Hong Kong, China: 852-2117-1191
