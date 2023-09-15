St. James’s offers newly discovered 1793 cent, now certified by NGC

A U.S. rarity dating back to the early days of the U.S. Mint leads the way in a September sale.

A newly discovered U.S. rarity dating back to the beginning of United States coinage is among hundreds of coins certified by Numismatic Guaranty Company (NGC) that are being offered in a St. James’s Auctions sale. The Premier Sale – Auction 78 is being held in London on September 27, 2023.

The top NGC-certified coin in this auction is a U.S. 1793 Liberty Cap cent graded NGC EF-40 BN (lot 1355), which has an auction estimate of £50,000 to £60,000 (about $62,500 to $75,000). The rare U.S. cent was recently discovered among an inherited collection that sat in a box in a cupboard for 25 years. The owner said the coin was among their father’s collection, dating back to at least the 1960s. As one of the earliest examples of a Liberty Cap cent, which was struck from 1793 to 1796 at the first U.S. Mint in Philadelphia, this is a highly sought-after coin for early U.S. collectors. Only two examples of this particular coin have a finer grade out of 33 in the NGC Census.

a Proof Coronation set of William IV comprising 14 England 1831 coins (two pounds to farthing) graded NGC Proof Details to NGC PF-64 BN (lot 1137) with an estimate of £45,000 to £50,000 (about $56,200 to $62,500).

a Great Britain 1746 Battle of Culloden gold commemorative medal graded NGC UNC Details (lot 1356) with an estimate of £25,000 to £30,000 (about $31,250 to $37,500).

an England (1594-1596) Elizabeth I gold pound graded NGC AU-58 (lot 1012) with an estimate of £15,000 to £20,000 (about $18,750 to $25,000).

a Great Britain 1937 George VI Coronation gold medal graded NGC PF-63 Ultra Cameo (lot 1366) with an estimate of £12,000 to £15,000 (about $15,000 to $18,750).

a Great Britain 1902 Edward VII Coronation gold medal graded NGC MS-63 (lot 1360) with an estimate of £9,000 to £12,000 (about $11,250 to $15,000).

an England 1692 silver crown graded NGC MS-63 (lot 1099) with an estimate of £9,000 to £10,000 (about $11,250 to $12,500).

a Great Britain 1838 Victoria Coronation gold medal graded NGC MS-61 (lot 1357) with an estimate of £8,000 to £12,000 (about $10,000 to $15,000).

a Great Britain 1897 Victoria Diamond Jubilee gold medal graded NGC MS-62 (lot 1358) with an estimate of £7,500 to £9,500 (about $9,400 to $12,000).

an England (1464-1470) Edward IV Ryal graded NGC AU-58 (lot 1006) with an estimate of £6,000 to £9,000 (about $7,500 to $11,250).

a Great Britain 1897 Victoria Diamond Jubilee gold medal graded NGC UNC Details (lot 1359) with an estimate of £5,500 to £6,500 (about $6,900 to $8,100).

a Scotland 1688 James VII 60 shillings graded NGC MS-64 PL (lot 1144) with an estimate of £3,500 to £4,500 (about $4,400 to $5,600).

Estimates are provided by the auction house. The $ symbol represents U.S. dollars.

Press release courtesy of the Numismatic Guaranty Company

