St. Helena: Silver bullion crown coins pay homage to National Health Service, all fundraising profits to be donated

The government and treasury of St. Helena have released (15th May) silver crown coins that pay tribute to Britain’s National Health Service, which has been in the spotlight recently due to the worldwide pandemic of COVID-19. Founded in 1945, the National Health Service (NHS) has become a treasured entity which has had a very prominent place in the lives of Britons now for nearly 75 years. The NHS has also had much mainstream media attention recently due to the pandemic. The dedicated men and women who make up Britain’s National Health Service stepped up instantly and immediately began to put their valuable training skills and know-how straight to work. Shortly after Britain introduced a “stay at home” policy to combat the spread of the Wuhan strain of coronavirus, a call was put out to the country for volunteers to support the NHS. In just one week, more than 750,000 ordinary citizens answered that call and signed up to carry out a variety of tasks which would alleviate the duties of NHS staff so they could be on hand to serve those afflicted with COVID-19.

Issued by the government and treasury of St. Helena, and in conjunction with the East India Company, the coins are being offered in support of the NHS staff and volunteers at the front line of Britain’s fight against COVID-19. 100% of all profits from the sale of these coins will be donated to NHS Charities Together COVID-19 Urgent Appeal to support and show appreciation to the incredible NHS staff and volunteers working tirelessly to combat the genuine threat all of the United Kingdom currently faces. The reverse side includes a poignant design depicting a portion of the British “Union Jack” flag in the shape of a heart together with the message #nhsheroes super-imposed over the heart. An additional inscription placed below and on the right side of the heart reads LOVE٠CARE٠COMPASSION٠STRENGTH.

The obverse side includes the Commonwealth effigy of HM Queen Elizabeth II created by graphic artist Jody Clark along with the coins’ denomination of £5, the coins’ weight and fineness, and year of issue placed below the Queen’s likeness.

Denom. Metal Weight Diameter Quality Maximum Mintage Five pounds .999 Silver 31.1 g 38.6 mm Brilliant Unc. To meet demand

Each .999 one-ounce silver coin is struck to a superb Brilliant Uncirculated quality and is encased in an East India Company branded micro-fibre cloth protective pouch. The coin is sold with all profits realised from their sale being donated to Britain’s NHS Charites Together COVID-19 Urgent Appeal. For additional information about these coins, please visit the website of the East India Company.

