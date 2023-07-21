St. Helena — East India Company: New gold and silver Proof coins launch “Americana Collection” and the 250th anniversary of the Boston Tea Party

The treasury of Saint Helena, in conjunction with the East India Company, launched a new series entitled the “Americana Collection” of gold and silver Proof coins, which features memorable events leading up to the American Declaration of Independence. The first event remembers an act of protest in colonial American history, which would launch the birth of a great nation. As the United States prepares to celebrate a milestone anniversary in 2026, the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence on the 4th July 1776. Several important events leading to this monumental declaration are taking centre stage, so to speak. One particular event, remembered in American history as “The Boston Tea Party,” occurred on the 16th December 1773, which essentially began what would be a seven-year struggle to attain nationhood. The act itself was a political protest that took place at Griffin’s Wharf in Boston, Massachusetts. The protest culminated when American colonists grew frustrated and angry at Britain for imposing “taxation without representation.”

Hearing the news about the additional taxes imposed on the cargo destined for the American colonies, the East India Company originally offered to cover the cost of the tax for the colonists. However, the company’s attempts were futile, as colonists’ desires for independence from Great Britain grew stronger, and changed the course of world history forever. Disguised as Native Americans, a large group of protesters who were known as the Sons of Liberty boarded the merchant ships the Eleanor, the Beaver, and the Dartmouth, and threw 342 chests of tea — imported by the British East India Company — overboard and into the harbour. The tea, with a value of £10,000, a staggering amount of money in 1773, and which amounted to 46 tonnes, were tipped into Boston Harbour that evening. The event was the first major act of defiance to British rule over the colonies and demonstrated to Great Britain that Americans would not accept taxation and tyranny arbitrarily. The news of this first act of defiance spread far and wide across the thirteen colonies, the territory further west, and even into the colonies of British North America in what is now Canada. This act of defiance began the call of rallying American patriots to begin the fight for independence, which culminated in the Second Continental Congress in Philadelphia adopting a resolution for independence on the 2nd July 1776. Two days later, the resolution was approved as the Declaration of Independence, authored by Thomas Jefferson, later the third President of the United States.

It was the Treaty of Paris, which was signed by representatives of the United States and Great Britain on the 3rd September 1783, which both ended the War of the American Revolution and recognised the new nation by the British crown. Based on the preliminary treaty of 1782, the agreement went on to grant the United States significant western territory.

The captivating reverse design on the Boston Tea Party collection is the work of renowned American coin artist Joel Iskowitz. His design captures the scene as guided by the lamplight of one of the leading Sons of Liberty, hundreds of men disguised as Native Americans who boarded three ships and poured 342 chests of East India Company tea into the icy waters of Boston Harbour. Above the primary design is the inscription THE BOSTON TEA PARTY and below toward the right rim, DECEMBER 16th 1773. Separating the two inscriptions is the East India Company’s distinctive logo mintmark, which also stands for quality and craftsmanship.

The obverse of the coins showcases the new coinage portrait of King Charles III, which is the work of engraver Glyn Davies. The legend around the King’s effigy reads CHARLES III D G REX F D ST HELENA with the denomination 1 POUND to 50 POUNDS and year 2023.

Denom. Metal Weight Diameter Quality Mintage 5 pounds .999 Silver 31.2 g 38.6 mm Proof 5,000 2 pounds .999 Silver 62.2 g 45 mm *Proof ultra high relief 750 5 pounds .999 Silver 155.5 g 65 mm Proof 500 50 pounds .999 Silver 1,000 g 100 mm Proof 100 5 pounds .9999 Gold 31.1 g 32 mm Proof 250 5 pounds .9999 Gold 155.5 g 65 mm Proof 25

Available for pre-release ordering, each Proof-quality coin is encapsulated and presented in a bespoke replica “tea box” with a colourful booklet telling the fascinating story of this historic event and includes complimentary special edition Boston Tea Party tea blended by the East India Company. * The ultra high relief (UHR) two-ounce silver coins are also finished with an oxidised application, enhancing an antique appearance. For additional information to pre-order all options, please visit the website of the East India Company.

❑

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!