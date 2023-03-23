St. Helena — East India Company: First-ever gold piedfort Proof sovereign released in “Masterpiece Collection” for coronation of King Charles III 

The Treasury of St. Helena, in partnership with the East India Company, has released a limited edition gold Proof piedfort sovereign, which is part of their popular “Masterpiece Collection” series. It is the first time the Treasury of St. Helena and the East India Company have released a piedfort collector coin. Twice the thickness and weight of an ordinary sovereign coin with the same diameter, piedfort coins were historically given by monarchs as gifts and presentation pieces to members of their court. The “Masterpiece Collection” first launched in 2021, features some of the most historic numismatic designs from British coinage, and the exceptional engravers whose work has earned genuine praise and admiration.

The latest design, which is the fifth coin in the collection, appears on the reverse side and is that of St. George and the dragon engraved by noted nineteenth-century medallist William Wyon (1795–1851). Born into a family of skilled engravers, Wyon decided in 1809 and at a very early age to carry on the family profession as an apprentice to his own father, himself an engraver at the Soho Mint. Wyon was selected to be the second engraver at the Royal Mint in 1816; he was in good company as his uncle Thomas Wyon was in charge of the creation of the King’s Great Seals, and his cousin Thomas Wyon Junior had just been promoted to the position of chief engraver. One year later, Benedetto Pistrucci was named to succeed Thomas Wyon Junior, who had unexpectedly died. It was William who ultimately succeeded Pistrucci in the position in 1828 and served until 1851.

Featured on the reverse of the new 2023-dated gold piedfort sovereign is Wyon’s interpretation of St. George slaying the dragon, a design which had been prepared for coinage but ultimately was used on medals commissioned in 1844 by the Prince Consort Albert, husband of Queen Victoria. This medal design was ultimately awarded to Henry Cole, the driving force behind The Great Exhibition of 1851. It is the first time Wyon’s work of St. George and the Dragon has ever appeared on a sovereign specification. The motif is framed by the garter belt inscribed with the motto of the Order of the Garter HONI SOIT QUI MAL Y PENSE, which translates to “shame on anyone who thinks evil of it.” The distinctive mintmark of the East India Company is seen just to the left and under the horse’s left hoof. The name W WYON is shown on the right side of the design and in a slightly arched vertical direction. The obverse includes the effigy of HM King Charles III created by eminent artist Glyn Davies and recently approved by His Majesty. The coins’ issuer ST HELENA is shown around the effigy as part of the legend, and the year of release, 2023, is placed below the King’s likeness.

Denom. Metal Weight Diameter Quality Mintage Limit Sovereign — £1 .9167 Gold 15.96 g 22 mm Proof 100

Available to pre-order from Friday, the 24th March, the piedfort gold sovereign, which is limited to only 100 pieces, is specially encapsulated and presented in a polished black custom case accompanied by a numbered certificate of authenticity and informative booklet. Collectors may pre-order the coin directly from the website of the East India Company.

The “Masterpiece Collection” featuring Wyon’s interpretation of St. George and the dragon will also include one-ounce editions in fine gold and silver finished to Proof quality, alongside a magnificent one-kilo silver mega-coin specially treated to create a unique Antique finish. These pieces will be added to the collection and available by the end of April.

