St. Helena — East India Company: Bold, new interpretation of Una & the Lion depicted on latest gold and silver Proof coins

The East India Company, in association with the government of St. Helena, announced the release of the 2024 Una & the Lion Collection. Each year this enduring legend features a different and innovative interpretation from a new artist, giving the ancient story of heroic Una and her devoted companion a fresh, contemporary twist. For the 2024 Una & the Lion, their engaging story has been retold by wildlife artist Carroll Hutchings, who initially worked in pen and ink to create an illustration casting elegant Una and the mighty lion as two connected sides of one story. Carroll’s fresh interpretation breathes new life into the story of Una & the Lion. The legend of Una & the Lion dates back to the 16th Century and Edmund Spencer’s epic medieval poem, The Faerie Queene, which is one of the landmarks in the long history of English Literature. Una is a beautiful princess on a quest to rescue her parents from a dragon who has imprisoned them in a tower. She encounters a fierce lion whose rage is subdued when he is captivated by Una’s beauty and innocence, and he becomes her faithful companion, forever by her side, protecting her from harm. With Una’s poise balanced against the lions’ ferocity, their individual personalities entwined by natural features that might have been found in the woodland where they first met. In terms of British coinage, the story and its representations were replicated on one of the most beautiful and valuable gold coins issued in 1839 to mark the year anniversary of the coronation of Queen Victoria. On the reverse, Una was illustrated as the young queen, sceptre and orb in hand, and alongside a striding lion.

The reverse side is designed by artist Carroll Hutchings who has illustrated Una with a garland of flowers in her hair, her delicate facial features are surrounded with petals and leaves. To the right, the profile image of a lion’s head as he roars, with great detail shown to the lion’s fur and ferocious fangs. To the lower right along the rim is the year of issue shown in Roman numerals, MMXXIV and along the upper right rim, the inscription UNA & THE LION. The distinctive mintmark of the East India Company is placed just to the left of Una.

The obverse side includes the effigy of HM King Charles III facing left and created by engraver Glyn Davies. The legend surrounding the likeness of the King reads CHARLES III D G REX FID DEF ST HELENA with the denomination 1 POUND to 50 POUNDS shown below the King’s portrait.

Denom. Metal Weight Diameter Quality Mintage Limit 1 pound .999 Silver 31.1 g 38.6 mm Brilliant Unc. 10,000 1 pound .999 Silver 31.1 g 38.6 mm Proof 1,500 1 pound .999 Silver 31.1 g 38.6 mm Proof with plating 750 2 pounds .999 Silver 62.2 g 45 mm Brilliant Unc. 1,000 2 pounds .999 Silver 62.2 g 45 mm Oxidised UHR 500 50 pounds .999 Silver 1000 g 100 mm Oxidised 25 2 pounds .999 Gold .05 g 11 mm Proof 1,000 2 pounds .999 Gold 7.78 g 25 mm Proof 499 5 pounds .999 Gold 31.1 g 32 mm Proof 200





Available from the 30th November, each encapsulated coin is presented in a custom case accommodating its specific diameter/weight and is accompanied by a numbered certificate of authenticity and informative booklet. For additional information, please click here.

❑

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!