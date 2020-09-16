Spectacular NGC-graded double eagle in the spotlight at Heritage sale

Part of a mid-September auction, the rarity has an exceptionally high grade and an impressive pedigree.
An exceptionally high-grade Saint-Gaudens double eagle certified by Numismatic Guaranty Corporation (NGC) is expected to sell for well into the six figures this month. Bidding for it and other NGC-graded rarities is under way in a Heritage Auctions U.S. coins sale that ends September 20, 2020.
At center stage is the breathtaking 1907 High Relief Wire Rim $20 graded NGC PF-69. It is pedigreed to the NGC-certified Tacasyl Collection, a mesmerizing group of 27 vintage U.S. gold coins that realized over $10 million in a 2013 sale. This particular coin has been off the market since realizing $573,300 in that auction.
NGC has graded more than one million Saint-Gaudens double eagles, and this is one of only four in the NGC Census (across all strikes and dates) that earned a grade this high. It comes from the inaugural year of the series whose design is regarded by many as the most beautiful in American coinage.
Another high-grade gold coin from more than a century earlier is also expected to generate lively bidding. A 1795 13 Leaves eagle graded NGC MS-64 is among the highest-graded of this issue. As an example of the BD-1 variety, it is among the first $10 gold coins struck by the U.S. Mint.
Other NGC-certified highlights in the sale include:
- a 1652 Massachusetts Willow Tree shilling graded NGC VF-35
- a 1974-S Lincoln cent graded NGC Mint Error MS-64 RB, with a Reverse Brockage of a 1973-S Cent
- a 1796 quarter graded NGC MS-61
- an 1895 Morgan dollar graded NGC PF-64 Cameo
- an 1803 Small Reverse Stars $10 graded NGC MS-62
- a 1903 $20 graded NGC PF-65 Cameo
- a 1907 High Relief Wire Rim $20 graded NGC MS-66
- a 1907 High Relief Wire Rim $20 graded NGC MS-65
- a 1915-S Panama-Pacific Round $50 commemorative graded NGC MS-64
- a 1915-S Panama-Pacific Octagonal $50 commemorative graded NGC MS-64
- an (1849) Miners Bank $10 graded NGC MS-61
Press release courtesy of the Numismatic Guaranty Corporation.
