Special NGC Labels and designations for 2023-W Proof Silver Eagles at the ANA National Money Show

The coin is being released during the ANA National Money Show in Phoenix. Special submission instructions must be followed. The Congratulations Set must be submitted in the sealed original Mint shipping box to receive the set designation. See the “Submission Instructions” section of this article.

The U.S. Mint is releasing the 2023-W Proof Silver Eagle on March 2, 2023. The popular coin will be available individually and as part of the 2023 Congratulations Set.

NGC will offer the First Day of Issue, First Day — ANA and Phoenix ANA Releases designations for qualifying coins submitted to NGC at the ANA National Money Show, held in Phoenix from March 2-4. Special submission instructions must be followed. For regular submissions of these coins, click here.

The coin’s obverse features the classic Walking Liberty design by Adolph A. Weinman, which was refreshed in 2021. The reverse, which was completely redesigned in 2021, displays an eagle as it approaches a landing. It was engraved by acclaimed medallic artist Michael Gaudioso, who signs certification labels exclusively for NGC. (2023-W Proof Silver Eagles certified with the NGC Michael Gaudioso Signature Label will be available through select retailers.)

To complement coins submitted at the show, NGC, the official grading service of the American Numismatic Association (ANA) since 1995, will offer an exclusive ANA certification label for qualifying coins. The label features the ANA logo and its Lamp of Knowledge member logo.

The NGC ANA label is available for coins that are purchased at the ANA show and submitted with the original Mint purchase receipt. The label is free by request when one of these designations is selected:

First Day — ANA designation:

Available for coins purchased on the first day of sales at the ANA show and submitted to NGC at the ANA show on that same day. The submissions must be accompanied by the original Mint purchase receipt.

First Day of Issue designation:

Available for coins purchased on the first day of sales and submitted to NGC at the ANA show on that same day.

Phoenix ANA Releases designation:

Available for coins purchased at the ANA show and submitted to NGC at the ANA show. The submissions must be accompanied by the original Mint purchase receipt.

The First Day of Issue, First Day — ANA and Phoenix ANA Releases designations will be listed separately in the NGC Census.

Coins received by NGC within the first 30 days of their release are eligible for NGC’s popular Early Releases and First Releases designations. Learn more about Early Releases and First Releases here. For Early Releases / First Releases cutoff dates, click here.

Submission Instructions

Submit coins under the Modern grading tier or higher.

grading tier or higher. Coins must be submitted on their own submission form. Each designation should be submitted on its own form.

If you are submitting the 2023-W Proof Silver Eagle in the Congratulations Set, the coin must remain sealed in the original Mint shipping box to receive the set designation.

to receive the set designation. Note: All submissions will be sent to NGC’s headquarters in Sarasota, Florida, for grading.

Designations (Select One)

Designation Options Fee Directions First Day – ANA +$18 On the U.S. submission form, enter First Day – ANA. First Day of Issue +$18 On the U.S. submission form, enter First Day of Issue. Phoenix ANA Releases +$15 On the U.S. submission form, enter Phoenix ANA Releases. Early Releases +$15 On the U.S. submission form, select Early Releases under Box 7. First Releases +$15 On the U.S. submission form, select First Releases under Box 7. Congratulations Set Free For coins submitted in the 2023 Congratulations Set. Coins must be submitted in the sealed original Mint shipping box. (No Releases designation) By default

Labels

Label Options Fee Directions First Day of Issue #891 Included with fee for First Day – ANA and First Day of Issue designations Enter First Day of Issue #891 on your submission form. ANA Label #433 Included with fee for First Day – ANA, First Day of Issue and Phoenix ANA Releases designations Enter ANA Label #433 on your submission form. West Point Mint Gold Star #1238 +$8 Enter West Point Mint Gold Star #1238 on your submission form. (First Day – ANA, First Day of Issue, Phoenix ANA Releases, Early Releases, and First Releases designations are available on this label.) Early Releases #378 Included with fee for Early Releases designation (+$15) Select Early Releases and enter Early Releases #378 on your submission form. First Releases #379 Included with fee for First Releases designation (+$15) Select First Releases and enter First Releases #379 on your submission form. NGC Standard Brown #377 Free Enter Standard Brown Label #377 on your submission form.

Questions? Contact NGC Customer Service at *protected email* or 1-800-NGC-COIN (1-800-642-2646).

NGC Collectors Society paid members can submit their coins directly to NGC. Not an NGC Collectors Society member? Paid memberships start at just $25/year. Join today.

Bulk Submissions

For bulk submissions, contact Scott Heller at 941-360-3990 or *protected email* .

Press release courtesy of the Numismatic Guaranty Company

❑

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!