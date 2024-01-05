Spain: silver Proof coins continue the “Jewels of the Museo Casa de la Moneda” series, featuring the famed centén

The Fabrica Nacional de Moneda y Timbre — Real Casa de la Moneda has released new gold-plated silver and silver Proof-quality coins to pay tribute to the Royal Mint of Segovia, one of the country’s most well-known and historically important locations for the production of Spanish coinage. The coins featured are part of the Mint Museum of the Casa de la Moneda, considered one of the most important museums of its kind in the world. The wealth of its collections, its extensive facilities, and the technical support offered to researchers and teachers make the museum a unique place from which to learn about the world of numismatic treasures. The gold-plated silver and silver Proof-quality coins pay tribute to the Royal Mint of Segovia, which was ordered and commissioned by the proclamation of King Felipe II in 1580 with the completed complex opening in 1583. The Segovia Mint was recognised as one of the oldest and most important examples of industrial architecture in Europe. It was the first mechanised mint in Spain, in addition to the first that belonged directly to the crown. The plant was designed to carry out the entire minting process, from the delivery of the raw metals to the final product, the coin itself. The machines were manufactured in Hall, Austria, and were brought to Spain in the largest industrial convoy, travelling the greatest distance known at that time. Additional and final improvements were ordered by Fernando VII, who ordered work on the building itself in 1829 which included the monumental gates in neoclassical style built by the architect Juan José Alzaga, one of the most outstanding examples of this style in Segovia. With a new centralised minting complex constructed in Madrid, the doors of the Mint of Segovia closed permanently in 1869.

One particular rarity of the minting of the centén occurred in 1623 on the occasion of both a royal visit and a proposed royal match between the Houses of Spain’s Habsburg dynasty and the Stuarts of Britain. It was in 1622 when King James I of England received an offer from King Philip IV of Spain to strengthen the relations between their countries through a dynastic marriage between his son Charles, Prince of Wales, and the king’s sister, the Infanta Maria Anna and soon, London and Madrid began active negotiations. The possible marriage between the Prince of Wales and the Spanish Infanta was known in history as the “Spanish match” and caused an internal political crisis in both England and Scotland. In 1623, the Prince of Wales, accompanied by George Villiers, 1st Duke of Buckingham, visited Madrid to meet his intended bride. However, Maria Anna had reservations about marrying a Protestant, and Charles would not convert to Catholicism due to English succession laws. Ultimately, the wedding never took place for political reasons but also because of the reluctance of the new Spanish king to conclude a dynastic marriage with the House of Stuart. In the meantime, as the negotiations were still in full swing, the prince visited the city of Segovia and the Real Ingenio, the Mint of Segovia. As a tribute to the Prince of Wales and his visit, a total of seven gold coins were struck and referred to as the centén. The Museo Casa de la Moneda has one of these seven pieces struck in 1623, however, the other six pieces and their whereabouts are unknown. History records that Prince Charles, later King Charles II, eventually married the devout Catholic Princess Henrietta Maria of France of the House of Bourbon. In 1626, Maria Anna was herself betrothed to Archduke Ferdinand, the younger brother of her first fiancé and the new heir of Emperor Ferdinand II of Austria.

100 euro — gold-plated silver: Featured on this coin is the famed centén of 1623, a gold Spanish coin of 100 escudos minted for the first time in 1609 under the reign of Felipe III, it was also minted under the reigns of Felipe IV and Carlos II. Weighing 338.05 grams of pure gold, its diameter was 715 millimetres and was considered the largest gold coin ever minted in Europe during that period. As these coins were not actually foreseen in the monetary legislation during this time, it was necessary to have the royal ascent and authorisation of the king for these large gold coins to be struck. The coin marks the 400th anniversary of the striking of the Stuart centén of 1623.

10 euro / 8 reales — silver: Featured on the silver Proof-quality coins is the process of production of the centén. This Renaissance technology consisted of a rolling and minting system by means of hydraulic wheel-driven mills, and the roller press. The press for minting coins was based on a system of parallel cylinders with multiple dies, between which a metal plate was passed and which was engraved on both sides, and the pieces were then cut out. The machines were powered by hydraulic means, hence the name “mill press,” by which the process of production was known. Depicted on the obverse are the roller dies used to strike the centen and on the reverse, the watermills used to power the minting process.

Denom. Metal Weight Diameter Quality Mintage Limit 10 euro / 8 reales .925 Silver 27 g 40 mm Proof 5,000 100 euro .925 Silver 168.7 g 73 mm Proof with plating 2,500

Available from the 27th December, each coin is encapsulated and presented in a custom case accompanied by a numbered certificate of authenticity. For additional information, please click here.

