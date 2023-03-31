Spain: Second “BULLion” gold coin featuring El Toro released in 10th-ounce weight 

The Fabrica Nacional Moneda y Timbre (FNMT), Real Casa de Moneda has released (30th March) the second “BULLion” coin, which depicts one of Spain’s most recognisable animals, the bull, which is now minted as 1/10th-ounce of pure gold. The new gold bullion-related series, with a face value of €1.50 and a weight of one ounce, was introduced in 2021 and focuses on Spain’s wildlife, both exotic and familiar, with the first animal depicted being the Iberian lynx. Last year’s coin depicted the quintessential symbol of Spanish heritage, the fighting bull (or el toro bravo), a type of steer native to the Iberian Peninsula featured on the reverse side.

For the 2023-dated fractional coins, last year’s design is re-created on the reverse, which depicts el toro bravo, as it might be seen while entering the bull ring. Above the primary design is the coin’s denomination of 15 EURO CENT, and to the left of the value is a crowned M mintmark of the Real Casa de la Moneda and the year of issue, 2023. To the lower-right along the rim is the text TORO. The obverse side depicts the classic motif of the Columnario, an unmistakable symbol of the historic Spanish Pillar dollar silver coins once recognised worldwide as the primary coin of international trade. The crest depicts two hemispheres under a royal crown, flanked by the Pillars of Hercules with the motto PLUS VLTRA (“further beyond”), above a sea of waves. The legend seen to the left and right edge reads FELIPE VI REY DE ESPANA, along with the specifications 1/10 ONZA 999,9 ORO seen below the crest. The coin is struck in Reverse Proof quality, with the background shown in matte and the engraved relief with a polished effect.

Denom. Metal Weight Diameter Quality Mintage Limit 15 euro cent .9999 Gold 3.11 g 16.2 mm Reverse Proof 50,000

Each coin is heat-sealed in a clear vinyl holder, and interested collectors/investors are advised to contact their nearest bullion exchange for information about their availability. The next 2023-dated one-ounce gold coin will be announced later in the year, depicting a third design featuring Spanish wildlife.

