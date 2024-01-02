Spain: New €10 silver Proof and colour coins released in celebration of victorious 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup

The Fabrica Nacional de Moneda y Timbre — Real Casa de la Moneda have launched new silver Proof and colour collector coins which are in celebration of the Spanish women’s football team, who were victorious in this year’s FIFA Women’s Football tournament. The FIFA Women’s World Cup is an international association football competition in which the senior women’s national teams of the members of Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA), the sport’s international governing body, participate and compete. The competition has been held every four years since 1991 and during this time, the nine FIFA Women’s World Cup tournaments have been won by five national teams. The United States has won four times, the greatest number thus far, with Germany winning two titles, and Japan, Norway, and Spain with one title each. The 2023 competition was hosted by Australia and New Zealand, making it the first edition to be held in the Southern Hemisphere, the first Women’s World Cup to be hosted by two countries, as well as the first FIFA competition for either men or women to be held across two confederations. During the competition, the Spanish national team, affectionately known as La Roja (“The Red”), finished second in Group C. Spain then defeated Switzerland, the Netherlands, and Sweden in the knockout stages to reach their first World Cup final. In the presence of Spain’s Queen Letizia, who travelled to Australia especially to cheer on the national team, Spain won their first World Cup title, defeating favourites England 1–0 in the final.

The silver and colour Proof coins depict a detailed colour image of the FIFA World Cup trophy against a background of the star of champions of this competition. Also, as part of the background, a ribbon of red and yellow representing the Spanish flag is shown in colour and to the upper right is a golden yellow star which is part of the Spanish Football Association’s official badge. The commemorative text placed above the primary design reads CAMPEONAS DEL MUNDO and below, COPA MUNDIAL FEMENINA DE LA FIFA AU-NZ-23. The denomination of 10 EURO is shown to the left of the large, five-pointed star and the mintmark of the Casa Real de las Moneda, a crowned M is placed to the lower left of the FIFA trophy. The obverse includes an updated effigy of HM King Felipe VI, who is portrayed with a beard and is the first time this new effigy has been used on Spanish coinage. The legend FELIPE VI REY DE ESPANA is placed along the upper rim of the coin and the year of issue, 2023, is placed just below the King’s likeness.

Denom. Metal Weight Diameter Quality Mintage Limit €10 (8 reales) .925 Silver 27 g 40 mm Proof 6,000





Available from the 19th December, each silver Proof coin is encapsulated and presented in a custom case accompanied by a numbered certificate of authenticity.

