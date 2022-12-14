Coin Update

Coin Collecting News

Spain: New denomination €40 silver coin marks 500th anniversary of first circumnavigation of the world

By Leave a Comment

Hover to zoom.

The FNMT — Real Casa de la Moneda has released (12th December) new silver and colour commemorative coins marking the quincentenary anniversary of the first circumnavigation of the world in 1522. The event is being commemorated with Spain’s first coin, which includes a denomination of 40-euro. The coins are issued as part of the annual programme of commemorative coins released at their face value. 

Under the command of the Spanish explorer Ferdinand Magellan (1480–1521), the Carrack Nao Victoria was the first ship to circumnavigate the world successfully. The expedition began in August 1519 from the Port of Seville. It was to sail west for the Moluccas in present-day Indonesia via the Cape Horn or, as it was known, the Straits of Magellan between South America and Antarctica. The return voyage to Spain would be via the Cape of Good Hope on the coast of South Africa. The expedition consisted of five ships in total, the Nao Victoria and its crew of 42, accompanied by the Trinidad with a crew of 55, the San Antonio with a crew of 60, the Concepcion crew of 45, and the Santiago with a crew of 32. 

The design on the reverse, which includes colour, depicts a world map by the Italian cartographer Battista Agnese and an image from the collections of the National Library of Spain of the Nao Victoria, which has been superimposed over the map. Above the primary design along the edge is the text V CENTENARIO VUELTA AL MUNDO (“Fifth Century Around the World”). Below the commemorative text is the value of 40 EURO and to the left of the numeral 40 is the mintmark of the Real Casa, a crowned M. Separating the denomination is a circular security application containing a quadruple latent image of a ship, the mint mark, a five-pointed star, and the numeral 22. The obverse side includes conjoined effigies of HM King Felipe VI and HM Queen Letizia facing to the left. The legend FELIPE VI Y LETIZIA is placed above their likenesses, and the year 2022 is placed underneath. 

 Denom.

Metal 

 Weight  Diameter  Quality 

Mintage Limit 
40 euro

.925 Silver

 18 g 33 mm Brilliant Unc.

5,000
40 euro

.925 Silver

 18 g  33 mm Uncirculated

100,000

A limited edition of 5,000 Brilliant Uncirculated strikes is available in a numbered presentation blister-pak folder. The Uncirculated coin strikes are packaged in a transparent, heat-sealed cellophane wrapper. For additional information, please click here.

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Share

Related posts:

France: New €20 silver commemorative coins released marking French EU rotating presidency  United Kingdom: “Great Engravers” series now includes obverse design of Gothic crown Proof coins in gold and silver  United Kingdom: New commemorative $2 coins celebrate 150 years of the FA Cup  Bangladesh: New silver Proof and colour coins mark 50th anniversary of Bangladeshi-Japanese diplomatic relations

BEFORE YOU COMMENT:

  1. Coin Update is not a retail website. If you wish to buy a coin or banknote, you should contact a reputable dealer. One of our sponsors (see ads at right and top of page) may also have what you’re looking for, so be sure to check out their websites.
  2. Per policy, we do not advise on the value, authenticity, or rarity of readers’ coins and banknotes. For this kind of assistance, you should contact a reputable dealer, preferably one who’s certified by the American Numismatic Association and/or the Professional Numismatists Guild.
  3. Vulgar and/or abusive comments will not be tolerated. Nor will trolls.
  4. Allegations of fraudulent or criminal activity against a named party, when said activity has not been proven in a court of law, will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Archives

Feedblits Notification

Enter your email address if you would like to be notified when a new post is posted:

I agree to be emailed to confirm my subscription to this list

Share
↓