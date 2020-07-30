Coin Update

Coin Collecting News

Spain: Gold and silver Proof coins issued as part of Europa Star series focusing on Gothic Era

By Leave a Comment

Hover to zoom.

The Fabrica Nacional Moneda y Timbre — Real Casa de la Moneda have announced (17th July) they will release, in September, their fifth and final gold and silver Proof coins which are part of the Europa Star Programme’s Ages of Europe series. This year the fifth and last issue continues with reflecting on the Gothic period, a prominent era during the Ages of Europe.

The Spanish coins feature three elements of cultural life which reflect this time. The depictions include:

The Cathedral of Saint Mary of Toledo

A Roman Catholic church located in Toledo, a well-known city located in the centre of Spain, the Cathedral of Toledo is one of the three 13th-century Gothic cathedrals in Spain and is considered to be the Magnum Opus of the Gothic style in Spain.

Maria de Molina

Of particular importance during this time was Maria de Molina, a woman of great reknown in the Middle Ages. Maria de Molina is remembered in Spanish history as the woman who contributed to three different reigns throughout her life, and whose political acumen was decisive for the continuation of the Castilian Crown, leading to the consequential unification of the Kingdom of Spain as it is known today.

Stained Glass Panes of Santa María de León Cathedral

One of the most relevant examples of the Gothic style in Spain is the Santa Maria de Leon Cathedral, which is the best known for its stained glass windows. With at least 1,764 square meters of surface, most of it containing the original windows, it is considered one of the most extensive and best-preserved collections of medieval stained glass in Europe.

This issue comprises two coins, one each in gold and silver. The reverse side of the coins shows an image of Toledo’s Cathedral, a portrait of Maria de Molina, and a detail of one of the stained glass of Leon’s Cathedral.

The silver strikes include a colour application to depict a greater detail and depth of the stained glass.

The common obverse design for the fifth Europa series is the work of artisans from the Monnaie de Paris and features a large, off-centre star in the background.

In the case of the Spanish example, a profile portrait of HM King Felipe VI is centred along with his legend, which is placed around his effigy. The text GOTICO (“Gothic”) is placed along the border and above the king’s legend.

Denom.

Metal

 Weight Diameter Quality

Maximum Mintage
10 euro

.925 Silver

  27 g 40 mm Proof with applied colour

5,000
200 euro

.999 Gold

 13.5 g 30 mm Proof

2,500

Available from September, each gold and silver coin is encapsulated and presented in a custom Real Casa de la Moneda case and is accompanied by a numbered certificate of authenticity. The Spanish coins are referred to in their traditional Spanish denominations of eight reales (silver) and four escudos (gold) and are each available separately.

For additional information about the most recent collector coin releases offered by the FMNT — Real Casa de la Moneda, please visit their website.

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Share

Related posts:

France: New gold and silver coin series featuring “Nature of France” launched Greatly anticipated COTY Awards take place during 49th World Money Fair in Berlin Spain: New colour silver Proof coin unveiled in remembrance of the centenary anniversary of Spanish Legion France: Latest gold and silver Proof series features the UNESCO World Heritage Sites of Mount Olympus, Mont Saint-Michel, and Mount Fuji

BEFORE YOU COMMENT:

  1. Coin Update is not a retail website. If you wish to buy a coin or banknote, you should contact a reputable dealer. One of our sponsors (see ads at right and top of page) may also have what you’re looking for, so be sure to check out their websites.
  2. Per policy, we do not advise on the value, authenticity, or rarity of readers’ coins and banknotes. For this kind of assistance, you should contact a reputable dealer, preferably one who’s certified by the American Numismatic Association and/or the Professional Numismatists Guild.
  3. Vulgar and/or abusive comments will not be tolerated. Nor will trolls.
  4. Allegations of fraudulent or criminal activity against a named party, when said activity has not been proven in a court of law, will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Archives

Feedblits Notification

Enter your email address if you would like to be notified when a new post is posted:

I agree to be emailed to confirm my subscription to this list

Share
↓