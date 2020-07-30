Spain: Gold and silver Proof coins issued as part of Europa Star series focusing on Gothic Era

The Fabrica Nacional Moneda y Timbre — Real Casa de la Moneda have announced (17th July) they will release, in September, their fifth and final gold and silver Proof coins which are part of the Europa Star Programme’s Ages of Europe series. This year the fifth and last issue continues with reflecting on the Gothic period, a prominent era during the Ages of Europe.

The Spanish coins feature three elements of cultural life which reflect this time. The depictions include:

The Cathedral of Saint Mary of Toledo

A Roman Catholic church located in Toledo, a well-known city located in the centre of Spain, the Cathedral of Toledo is one of the three 13th-century Gothic cathedrals in Spain and is considered to be the Magnum Opus of the Gothic style in Spain.

Maria de Molina

Of particular importance during this time was Maria de Molina, a woman of great reknown in the Middle Ages. Maria de Molina is remembered in Spanish history as the woman who contributed to three different reigns throughout her life, and whose political acumen was decisive for the continuation of the Castilian Crown, leading to the consequential unification of the Kingdom of Spain as it is known today.

Stained Glass Panes of Santa María de León Cathedral

One of the most relevant examples of the Gothic style in Spain is the Santa Maria de Leon Cathedral, which is the best known for its stained glass windows. With at least 1,764 square meters of surface, most of it containing the original windows, it is considered one of the most extensive and best-preserved collections of medieval stained glass in Europe.

This issue comprises two coins, one each in gold and silver. The reverse side of the coins shows an image of Toledo’s Cathedral, a portrait of Maria de Molina, and a detail of one of the stained glass of Leon’s Cathedral.

The silver strikes include a colour application to depict a greater detail and depth of the stained glass.

The common obverse design for the fifth Europa series is the work of artisans from the Monnaie de Paris and features a large, off-centre star in the background.

In the case of the Spanish example, a profile portrait of HM King Felipe VI is centred along with his legend, which is placed around his effigy. The text GOTICO (“Gothic”) is placed along the border and above the king’s legend.

Denom. Metal Weight Diameter Quality Maximum Mintage 10 euro .925 Silver 27 g 40 mm Proof with applied colour 5,000 200 euro .999 Gold 13.5 g 30 mm Proof 2,500

Available from September, each gold and silver coin is encapsulated and presented in a custom Real Casa de la Moneda case and is accompanied by a numbered certificate of authenticity. The Spanish coins are referred to in their traditional Spanish denominations of eight reales (silver) and four escudos (gold) and are each available separately.

For additional information about the most recent collector coin releases offered by the FMNT — Real Casa de la Moneda, please visit their website.

