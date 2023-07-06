Spain: Eagerly anticipated one-ounce gold bullion coin depicts historic Cartujano Caballo stallion

The Fabrica Nacional de Moneda y Timbre — Casa Real de la Moneda has released the third design in what has become an immensely popular bullion coin series. The theme of the series focuses on Spanish culture and heritage through the country’s wildlife, with the Iberian lynx featured on the 2021-dated one-ounce coins and in 2022 the Spanish fighting bull, or toro bravo. For 2023, the focus is on perhaps one of the most beautiful and historically poignant equine breeds, the Carthusian horse, or Cartujano Caballo, which is often described as the purest remaining strain of the old Spanish horses. The Carthusian horse evolved as a genetically modified version of the original Andalusian horses. They are known for their flawless, graceful looks, natural balance, smooth rocking canter, and agility. Originating in Spain, they are also known as the Carthusian-Andalusian, or Carthujano, and although not a separate breed from the Andalusian, it is instead a distinct side branch.

Specific breeding of the Spanish Carthusian horse began as long ago as in the 1400s from a small stud farm and hails specifically from a stallion of extraordinary beauty and grace, named Esclavo. Today Carthusian horses are raised around Cordoba, Jerez de la Frontera, and Badajoz on state-owned farms. Nearly all of the modern Carthusian horses are descendants of Esclavo. It is believed there are only about five hundred of these horses in Spain today, and for a horse to be considered “pure Cartujano,” it must be validated by the Association of Cartujano Breeders, in cooperation with the University of Cordoba. Horses and their owners receive a certificate which acknowledges their genetic purity. In addition to their physical beauty, Cartujanos are a top choice for riders because of their gentle nature and good temperament. These horses are also light on their feet and very athletic, so they can compete in a number of different areas when it comes to riding, driving, and dressage. Due to their rarity, however, Cartujanos command an exceptionally high price, and thus very few of these horses are privately owned by riders and instructors.

The reverse side depicts a Cartujano stallion in motion. The image used in the design was provided by the Yeguada Cartuja Hierro del Bocado, the state-owned company and farm on which nearly 300 Cartujanos are cared for. Along the left rim of the coin is the text CARTUJANO CABALLO along with the year of release, 2023, and a crowned M, the mintmark of the Real Casa de la Moneda. The denomination of 1,5 EURO is just to the upper-right of the Cartujano. The obverse side depicts the classic motif of the Columnario, an unmistakable design seen on the historic Spanish Pillar dollar silver coins once recognised worldwide as the primary coin of international trade. The crest depicts two hemispheres under a royal crown, flanked by the Pillars of Hercules with the motto PLUS VLTRA (“further beyond”), above a sea of waves. The addition of a unique security measure patented by the Fábrica Nacional de Moneda y Timbre — Real Casa de la Moneda is placed above the crest is the quadruple latent image security feature when tilted under a source of light and enables four different images to be viewed such as the mintmark, a five-pointed star, the euro currency symbol, and the silhouette of the columnar. The legend seen to the left and right edge reads FELIPE VI REY DE ESPANA, along with the specifications 1 ONZA 999,9 ORO seen below the crest. The coin is struck in Reverse Proof quality with the background shown in matte and the engraved relief with a polished effect.

Denom. Metal Weight Diameter Quality Mintage Limit 1.5 euros .9999 Gold 31.1 g 37.2 mm Reverse Proof 12,000

Each coin is individually encapsulated and available through a network of official bullion distribution partners of the Real Casa de la Moneda. For additional information, please consult your nearest gold bullion dealer. Those residing in Spain can visit the retail store of the Real Casa de la Moneda and FNMT Museum gift shop in Madrid.

