Coin Update

Coin Collecting News

South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands: Macaroni penguin featured on new, small-sized gold Proof coins

By Leave a Comment

Hover to zoom.

The Treasury of South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands have released new gold Proof coins which include a motif that will be seen on colour-produced 50-pence coins released later this year as part of a four-coin series featuring one of the region’s most well-known wildlife species: The penguin.

Named after an unusual hairstyle prevalent in the 18th century, which was referred to as “macaroni,” these penguins of the same name are one of the most distinctive breeds, as their markings include bright orange tufty plumes above their eyes. These orange feathers make this penguin stand out from the rest, as they are often striking against the penguins’ environment of grey rock and ice. The species is very prone to living in close-knit colonies and will form large colonies that will include hundreds of thousands of birds. Macaroni penguins are among the more vocal of the penguins, especially when establishing their territories. They can travel 250 miles (400 kilometres) to find a hunting site and are known to spend six months at sea while foraging for food and will easily dive as deep as 330 feet (100 metres) in pursuit of their food. The design on the coin itself features a single adult macaroni penguin with those distinctive bushy plumes prominently shown above its eyes. The text MACARONI PENGUIN is placed above the design with the coins’ denomination of FOUR POUNDS placed below.

The obverse of the coin features an effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, which is an exclusive design of the Pobjoy Mint. The issuing authority is placed as a legend around the Queen’s likeness, which also includes the year of issue, 2020.

Denom.

Metal 

 Weight  Diameter  Quality 

Maximum Mintage 
£4

.9999 Gold

 1.24 g 13.9 mm Proof

199

Each Proof-quality gold coin is encapsulated and presented in a red-Pobjoy Mint-branded case and is accompanied by a certificate of authenticity. For additional information about this coin and other coins issued by South Georgia and South Sandwich Island’s treasury, please visit the website of the Pobjoy Mint.

For information about the cupro-nickel 50-pence four-coin Penguin series, which will include the Chinstrap, Gentoo, Macaroni, and King, please click here.

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Share

Related posts:

Sierra Leone: New series of big silver Proof coins featuring the “Big Cats” launched South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands: First-ever circulation type 50-pence coin issued Niue: New silver Proof coins issued in support of New South Wales Wildlife Information, Rescue, and Education Services British Antarctic Territory: New 50-pence coin released in recognition of the 220th birthday of explorer James Clark Ross

BEFORE YOU COMMENT:

  1. Coin Update is not a retail website. If you wish to buy a coin or banknote, you should contact a reputable dealer. One of our sponsors (see ads at right and top of page) may also have what you’re looking for, so be sure to check out their websites.
  2. Per policy, we do not advise on the value, authenticity, or rarity of readers’ coins and banknotes. For this kind of assistance, you should contact a reputable dealer, preferably one who’s certified by the American Numismatic Association and/or the Professional Numismatists Guild.
  3. Vulgar and/or abusive comments will not be tolerated. Nor will trolls.
  4. Allegations of fraudulent or criminal activity against a named party, when said activity has not been proven in a court of law, will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Archives

Feedblits Notification

Enter your email address if you would like to be notified when a new post is posted:

I agree to be emailed to confirm my subscription to this list

Share
↓