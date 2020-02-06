Coin Update

Coin Collecting News

South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands: First-ever circulation type 50-pence coin issued

By Leave a Comment

Hover to zoom.

The treasury of South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands have issued their first-ever circulation type coin. On the occasion of the 250th anniversary of the launch of the HMS Resolution under the command of Captain James Cook, 2020 also celebrates the bicentenary of the reign of George III, Britain’s longest-reigning king. It was during George III’s reign, in 1775, that the explorer Captain Cook, who was a British explorer, navigator, and cartographer in the Royal Navy made the first landing, survey, and mapping of South Georgia in the HMS Resolution. Captain Cook wrote of his new vessel, “the Ship of my Choice and the fittest for service of any I have seen.” As instructed by the admiralty, on 17th January 1776, he took possession of the island for Britain and renamed the land “Isle of Georgia” in honour of King George III. The date of the 17th January remains a day which is celebrated as possession day, a public holiday in South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands.

Hover to zoom.

The new seven-sided 50-pence coins are the first circulation-type issue released by the treasury of the British territory and are produced by the Pobjoy Mint at their facilities in Surrey, England. The reverse side depicts an image of the tall ship HMS Resolution, along with the text of the same name shown below. The denomination numeral of 50 is placed just to the right of the primary design.

The obverse side includes an effigy of HM Queen Elizabeth II, which is an exclusive design of the Pobjoy Mint. The coin’s issuing authority, SOUTH GEORGIA & SOUTH SANDWICH ISLANDS 2020, is placed around the Queen’s likeness.

Denom. Metal Weight Diameter Quality Maximum Mintage
50 pence Cupro-nickel  8 g 27.3 mm Uncirculated 2750
50 pence .925 Silver 8 g 27.3 mm Proof 175


The sterling silver Proof strikes are presented in a clear Perspex case allowing the easy viewing of the coin from both sides and is accompanied by a certificate of authenticity. The Brilliant Uncirculated strikes are presented in a colourful folder that includes additional images of the HMS Resolution and informative text. For additional information about this coin, please visit the website of the Pobjoy Mint.

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Share

Related posts:

Sierra Leone: New series of big silver Proof coins featuring the “Big Cats” launched Ascension Sapphire Jubilee crown marks Queen’s milestone royal anniversary British Virgin Islands: Ultra-high relief silver piedfort coin marks Elizabeth and Philip’s Platinum Wedding Anniversary British Indian Ocean Territory: New crown coin pays tribute to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier of the Great War

BEFORE YOU COMMENT:

  1. Coin Update is not a retail website. If you wish to buy a coin or banknote, you should contact a reputable dealer. One of our sponsors (see ads at right and top of page) may also have what you’re looking for, so be sure to check out their websites.
  2. Per policy, we do not advise on the value, authenticity, or rarity of readers’ coins and banknotes. For this kind of assistance, you should contact a reputable dealer, preferably one who’s certified by the American Numismatic Association and/or the Professional Numismatists Guild.
  3. Vulgar and/or abusive comments will not be tolerated. Nor will trolls.
  4. Allegations of fraudulent or criminal activity against a named party, when said activity has not been proven in a court of law, will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Archives

Feedblits Notification

Enter your email address if you would like to be notified when a new post is posted:

I agree to be emailed to confirm my subscription to this list

Share
↓