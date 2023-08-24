South Africa: Popular “Big Five Series II” concludes, featuring Cape buffalo gold and silver one-ounce coins

The South African Mint has released its fifth and final coin in the popular second series entitled “The Big Five Series II,” which imaginatively showcases the country’s wildlife, including the elephant, lion, rhino, leopard, and Cape buffalo. First launched in 2019, the original series included a clever dual-portrait concept of depicting South Africa’s wildlife ambassadors of this culturally rich country. The Big Five once referred to safari and hunting the largest animals on the plains and savannahs. Today, along with wildlife conservation and societal changes to hunting for sport, the only thing aimed at these beautiful creatures while on safari is the lens of a camera. Featured on the last coin in Series II is the Cape or African buffalo, not to be confused with water buffalos; they are an entirely different species indigenous to the African continent, especially Southern Africa. For some indigenous communities, the Cape buffalo is also known as “the warrior,” and is regarded as a symbol of both fertility and aggression. Its impact is evident through the transformative effect this huge animal has on the African habitat or environment. The large herds of cape buffalo not only help create the African savannah as they graze on by feeding on the long grasses and opening up pathways, but they are also associated with the dense thickets they rely on to elude predators. This combination of interacting with the natural environment is evident that Cape buffalos are an integrative element, contributing to the delicate ecosystem of the region.

The obverse of the coin features two halves of the face of the African buffalo. When two coins are placed next to each other, a complete close-up image of the face is shown. When multiple coins are placed next to each other, a herd of buffalos is formed. In the centre is a circular shape containing the text FIFTY RAND (gold) or FIVE RAND (silver), along with the coin’s weight, 1 OZ, and fineness, Au 999.9 or Ag 999.

The reverse features a breathtaking design of the buffalo, with the words SOUTH AFRICA and BIG 5 2023 below the image. In between the text is the South African crest.

Denom. Metal Weight Diameter Quality Maximum Mintage 5 rand .999 Silver 31.1 g 38.7 mm Brilliant Unc. 20,000 pieces 5 rand .999 Silver 31.1 g 38.7 mm Proof *1,000 sets 50 rand .9999 Gold 31.1 g 32.6 mm Proof 500 pieces

The five-rand Brilliant Uncirculated silver options are housed in a blister-pak type folder with informative text and illustrations. *The silver Proof strikes are available only in a double coin presentation, which includes a silver Krugerrand bearing the cape buffalo mintmark placed above the prancing springbok’s back and us presented in a gloss-polished walnut wood bark box. The gold combination set consists of a buffalo “Big Five” one-ounce gold coin and mintmarked one-ounce gold Krugerrand coin presented in a gloss-polished walnut wood bark box.

Collectors can now complete their “Big Five Series ll” range with this final Buffalo coin design. An upcoming launch of Series III will be announced in due course. For additional information, contact your nearest gold and silver bullion dealer or click here.

