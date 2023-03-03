Coin Update

South Africa: Fourth coin in popular “Big Five” series featuring the leopard now released

The South African Mint has released the fourth set of gold and silver coins which is part of their hugely successful series entitled “The Big Five.” Initially launched in 2019, the term “Big Five” was borrowed from a reference in the late nineteenth century when big game hunters visited the shores of Africa to shoot the wildlife for trophies. Locals warned them about the five most dangerous animals in Africa, namely the elephant, lion, leopard, rhino, and buffalo. The phrase and beauty of the animals have been brought together on gold, platinum, and silver coins. This numismatic approach has changed the meaning of the term “Big Five” while simultaneously combining a clever and unique side-by-side concept that has made the collection so popular and award-winning with regard to design. 

The obverse designs on series II, which is identical to all precious metal strikes, shows the leopard in a slight variation to the well-known and globally loved animal designs of Series l. The new obverse features a close-up profile of the leopard facing the right-hand side. Under the animal’s image is the text SOUTH AFRICA and BIG FIVE 2023. The South African crest separates the two groupings of text.

The reverse side features the unique artistic concept of the side-by-side half-portraits which provide a full image of the leopard’s face when two or more coins are placed alongside. Centred is a circle containing both the coin’s denomination and fineness of metal. 

Denom.

Metal 

 Weight  Diameter  Quality 

Maximum Mintage 
5 rand

.999 Silver

  31.1 g 38.7 mm Brilliant Unc.

20,000
5 rand x 2

.999 Silver

  31.1 g 38.7 mm Proof

1,000 (sets)
2 rand + 1

.999 Silver

  31.1 g 38.7 mm Proof

K-rand 1,000 (sets)

20 rand

 .9995 Platinum 31.1 g 32.6 mm Proof

500
50 rand

.9999 Gold

 7.77 g 22 mm Proof

2,000
50 rand x 2

.9999 Gold

 7.77 g 22 mm Proof

1,000 (sets)
50 rand

.9999 Gold

 31.1 g 32.6 mm Proof

500
50 rand + 1

.9999 Gold

 31.1 g 32.6 mm Proof

K-rand 100 (sets)

The five-rand Brilliant Uncirculated silver options are housed in a blister-pak type folder with informative text and illustrations. The silver Proof strikes are available in two double coin presentations. The first is a double-coin set of two leopard coins allowing one to see a complete portrait of the leopard. The second is a two-coin set with a silver Krugerrand bearing the leopard mint mark above the prancing springbok’s back.

The platinum one-ounce coin is presented as a single coin housed in a hardwood case.

The leopard 1/4-ounce gold coin is sold in three options beginning with a single coin and two double coin presentations. The first is a double-coin set of two leopard coins allowing one to see a complete portrait of the leopard. The second is a two-coin set with a Krugerrand bearing the leopard mint mark above the prancing springbok’s back.

The gold combination set consists of a leopard “Big Five” one-ounce gold coin and mint marked one-ounce gold Krugerrand coin in a walnut bark box with a gloss finish. The Krugerrand bears the leopard mint mark above the prancing springbok’s back.

All options are accompanied by a certificate of authenticity. For additional information, please click here.

