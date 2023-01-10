Coin Update

Solomon Islands: Legendary sports figures series features tennis star Billie Jean King on bullion gold and silver coins

The treasury of the Solomon Islands, in association with the International Tennis Federation and Rosland Capital, have released new gold and silver Proof collector coins honouring one of America’s most celebrated and accomplished athletes in the sport of tennis. 

The coins are produced by PAMP (Produits Artistiques Métaux Précieux) at their facilities in Ticino, Switzerland, on behalf of the treasury of the Solomon Islands and under license and commission from Rosland Capital, Los Angeles. The reverse side depicts a front-facing image of Billie Jean King, recreated from a photograph taken of her in 1973 before the Battle of the Sexes match. To the left is a facsimile of her signature, and below, the logo of the Billie Jean Cup.

The obverse side includes an effigy of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II which is the work of Ian Rank-Broadley. The legend around the Queen’s effigy includes the issuing authority SOLOMON ISLANDS the fineness of the metal and denomination along with the year 2022

Denom. 

Metal 

 Weight  Diameter  Quality 

Mintage Limit 
5 dollars

.999 Silver

 77.7 g 50 mm Proof

5,000
25 dollars

.9999 Gold

 7.78 g 22 mm Proof

5,000
150 dollars

.9999 Gold

 46.6 g 40 mm Proof

100

The coins honouring Billie Jean King are part of a wider series of featuring international sporting figures commissioned exclusively by Rosland Capital. Each Proof-quality coin is sealed in a coin-card format and available either as a separate purchase or in a boxed set of two coins, including the gold 1.5-ounce and 2.5-ounce silver. For additional information, please click here.

